Did Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Break Royal Protocol While Greeting Kate Middleton at Wimbledon?

Kate Middleton stopped to have a casual chat with Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz at Wimbledon, but was the couple too casual in greeting the royal?

Among the many famous faces watching the men's final at the tennis tournament's final day of competition on Sunday were Craig and Weisz, who sat in the exclusive Royal Box. The Princess of Wales was spotted chatting with the pair, with Craig warmly greeting her and holding her hand in his.

However, Daily Mail editor Richard Eden criticized the James Bond actor and The Favourite actress in a post on Instagram.

"This photograph makes me uneasy," Eden wrote. "While there may not have been space for Rachel Weisz to curtsy or Daniel Craig to bow, shouldn't they have at least stood up to greet the Princess of Wales? Craig could have even gone mad and removed his sunglasses."

RELATED: Who Bows and Curtsies to Whom? The Guide to the Royal Family's Greeting Rules

Daniel Craig and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2023. Karwai Tang/WireImage

While a curtsy or bow is seen as a gesture of respect when meeting a member of the royal family, it's not a requirement.

According to the British royal family's website, which has yet to be updated in full following Queen Elizabeth's death, "There are no obligatory codes of behavior when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms. For men, this is a neck bow (from the head only) whilst women do a small curtsy. Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way."

Craig has a longstanding relationship with members of the royal family. He was recently made a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George — just like the fictional spy he portrays onscreen — and has welcomed members of the royal family to Bond movie sets. In 2012, the actor memorably starred alongside Queen Elizabeth in a clip that aired during the opening ceremony for the Olympics in London. After Craig's Bond character was summoned to Buckingham Palace, he escorted the monarch out along the corridors (with corgis scurrying around their feet!) before stunt actors playing the pair parachuted from a helicopter into the Olympics venue.

Rachel Weisz, Daniel Craig and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2023. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Kate, in her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, handed out the trophies to the winners over the weekend. Both players in the men's final, winner Carlos Alcaraz and runner-up Novak Djokovic, stopped to bow to the royal before collecting their trophies — a personal choice.

However, athletes competing on Wimbledon's Centre Court used to be required to bow or curtsy if members of the royal family were seated in the Royal Box. A change was made in 2003, discontinuing the tradition and updated to apply only if Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles — the monarch and her heir at the time — were in attendance.

Although the two royals weren't regulars at the tennis tournament, Andy Murray and Jarkko Nieminen bowed to Queen Elizabeth when she attended in 2010. Murray called his bows "a bit awkward," according to The New York Times.

Andy Murray bows to Queen Elizabeth at Wimbledon 2010. David Ashdown/Getty

Tennis star Martina Navratilova said she came to enjoy the tradition of turning to the Royal Box and curtsying. "When I got the hang of it, I came to quite enjoy it,” she said, according to The New York Times. “I liked that part. The players walking on the court, curtsying in unison. That was a part of the great tradition here.”

Players did not bow to either Prince William, the current heir, or Queen Camilla when they attended this year.

RELATED: Royal Dip! See Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and More Showing Off Their Best Curtsies

Novak Djokovic bows to Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2019. TPN/Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, have been known to shrug off any breaks in royal protocol.

"They are lovely," Wales vendor Nicky Hurst previously told PEOPLE about meeting the couple. "I wasn't sure what they'd be like and what to call them in terms of their titles. I called them 'Kate' and 'Will,' and they were really relaxed." (According to the royal family's website, the correct formal address is "Your Royal Highness." Then "Sir" or "Ma'am" can be used accordingly.)

Even members of the royal family, including those with His/Her Royal Highness (HRH) titles, bow or curtsy to the monarch and his wife when greeting them for the first time in a while — even his children! Prince William is spotted bowing his head to greet his father and stepmother, and Prince Harry recently bowed to his father at the coronation in May. Princess Kate is also known to dip into a curtsy to say hello to King Charles or Queen Camilla, often accompanied by kisses on each cheek.

Kate Middleton curtsies to King Charles and Queen Camilla on June 19, 2023. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Such a formal greeting to a family member came as a surprise to Meghan Markle when she started dating Prince Harry. Recalling meeting Queen Elizabeth for the first time on their Netflix show Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex said, "I remember we were in the car and we were driving up and he's like, 'You know how to curtsy, right?' And I just thought it was a joke."

"How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother and that you would need to curtsy? Especially to an American. That's weird," Harry said.

