Dick Van Dyke Learns Ukulele in New Video: ‘Never Too Late to Start Something New’

The veteran actor put on his happy face to learn a new hobby

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 12:43AM EDT
Dick Van Dyke attends the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors
Dick Van Dyke attends the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke is proof that it’s never too late to pick up a hobby. 

On Monday, the Diagnosis: Murder star, 97, showed off a new skill that he has in the works. “My first ukulele lesson with @getstartedplayingukulele,” Van Dyke shared while noting that it was his friend’s third try at learning how to play the instrument. 

“It’s never too late to start something new,” he added in his Instagram caption as he put on his happy face for the session. “Where’s the F?” Van Dyke asked an instructor as he tried to find the correct key while playing the ukulele in the video. After uploading the content to his social media account, the Mary Poppins actor also reposted words of encouragement from his supporters onto his Instagram Story. 

Dick Van Dyke learning ukulele
Dick Van Dyke learning to play the ukulele.

Dick Van Dyke/ Instagram

“One word: Legend,” a fan who had their message reshared to his account wrote along with a clip of the original video. “You’re nothing short of amazing @official_dick_van_dyke. I hope you feel that and I hope you know that,” another added with a white heart emoji. The Night at the Museum actor also shared a repost of someone admitting his ukulele lesson was their “favorite video possibly ever.”

After beginning his career in radio and on Broadway, the West Plains, Missouri native landed his self-titled series, The Dick Van Dyke Show, in 1961. Actress Mary Tyler Moore starred as his wife and the duo earned Emmys for their work on the production. "People assumed we were married," Van Dyke once told PEOPLE. "I'd check into a hotel with my [real] wife, and they would say, 'Who's this?' "

Decades later, the veteran entertainer is not letting his age slow him down one bit. In February, he competed on season 9 of The Masked Singer. After being unmasked as Gnome on the premiere, Van Dyke joked with PEOPLE about how he managed to fool judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke who thought the living legend could possibly be Robert De Niro or Dustin Hoffman.

Dick Van Dyke attends the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on May 21, 2021
Dick Van Dyke attends the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center.

Paul Morigi/Getty

"I said, 'Those guys don't sing,' " Van Dyke told PEOPLE at the time. “I [hoped] they would say a good singer, but they didn't." He also admitted he “was flattered” when the panel thought the masked character could maybe be the late “New York State of Mind” crooner Tony Bennet

Van Dyke admitted that he was unfamiliar with the Fox television series at first but tuned in before joining the cast and was amazed at what he saw. "I had never even seen the show when they asked me. So I checked it out and it looked like a lot of fun," he shared. "I was positive they wouldn't be able to guess who I was. And I was right!" 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In April, the decorated actor made his soap opera debut as a guest star on Days of Our Lives. In an April interview with Access, the Bye Bye Birdie talent revealed that he landed the role after asking one of the show’s stars who attends the same gym as him.

Dick Van Dyke arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Dick Van Dyke arrives to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Christopher Polk/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"I said, 'Don't you have any parts for old people? Come on, give me one.' And he took me seriously and got me a part!" Van Dyke said of a conversation with Drake Hogestyn, who plays John Black on the long-running daytime show. While speaking with the outlet, he said his character would be "a mystery man with amnesia."

"I have played old men before, but comedy old men. [This is the] first time I have ever just played my 97-year-old self,” Van Dyke quipped.

Related Articles
Ryan Gosling behind the scenes filming Barbie's "I'm just ken"
See Ryan Gosling Rehearse His 'I'm Just Ken' Musical Number in Behind-the-Scenes 'Barbie' Video
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied attend the Thor: Love and Thunder World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in [Hollywood], California on June 23, 2022.
Natalie Portman and Husband Benjamin Millepied Spotted Together at Women's World Cup in Sydney
Oli Green and Sienna Miller attend the French Open 2022 at Roland Garros
Who Is Sienna Miller's Boyfriend? All About Oli Green
Michael Cera remebers Riahanna Slapping Him for 'This Is the End' Scene: 'She Really Sent Me Flying'
Michael Cera Recalls Rihanna Slapping Him for 'This Is the End' Scene: 'She Really Sent Me Flying'
Inside Taika's Waititi exclusive birthday bash turning 48 yo in one of the most prestigious villa in Ibiza.
Taika Waititi Celebrates 48th Birthday in Ibiza with Wife Rita Ora and Friends — See the Photos
Blake Lively Posts Sunny Photo of Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively Shares Sunny Photo of Ryan Reynolds Paired with ‘I’m Too Sexy’ Song Lyrics
Paul Feig Mourns Friend Who Was Shot and Killed for Having Pride Flag in Her Shop: 'An Absolute Tragedy'
Paul Feig Mourns Friend Who Was Shot and Killed for Having Pride Flag at Her Shop: 'An Absolute Tragedy'
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck instagram anniversary 08 20 23
Jennifer Lopez Toasts 1st Anniversary of Georgia Wedding Celebration with Ben Affleck
Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Tiffany Haddish Reveals Why She Recently Bought a Wedding Dress: 'Something I Could Wear on a Yacht' (Exclusive)
Jamie Foxx stops by Sea Casa Mexican restaurant in Westlake Village
Jamie Foxx Grabs Lunch From California Restaurant Following Tulum Vacation
Samuel L Jackson wishing his wife a happy anniversary
Samuel L. Jackson Celebrates 43rd Wedding Anniversary with Wife LaTanya: ‘I Think We Can Make 43 More!’
Reptile. (L-R) Benicio Del Toro as Tom Nichols and Alicia Silverstone as Judy Nichols in Reptile
Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone Star in Twisty Trailer for 'Reptile'
Good Burger 2
'Good Burger 2' Teaser: See Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson Reunite in First Look (Exclusive)
SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS,
Original 'Snow White' Director's Son, 91, Slams Disney's Upcoming Remake as 'Woke': 'Not into Any of That'
Morgan Freeman on Importance of Highlighting Untold History in '761st Tank Battalion' Doc
Morgan Freeman on Importance of Highlighting Untold History in '761st Tank Battalion' Doc (Exclusive)
Britt Robertson Stars in Official Trailer for 'The Re-Education of Molly Singer
See Britt Robertson in Trailer for College Comedy 'The Re-Education of Molly Singer' (Exclusive)