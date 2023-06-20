Dick Van Dyke, 97, Celebrates Father's Day with His Kids and Grandkids: 'I'm a Very Lucky Boy!'

The legendary actor posed with his kids and grandkids on Father's Day

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on June 20, 2023 06:38PM EDT
Dick Van Dyke father's day Instagram post
Photo:

Instagram/official_dick_van_dyke

Dick Van Dyke is celebrating Father's Day with his brood.

On Tuesday, the Mary Poppins actor, 97, posted a carousel of photos to his Instagram in celebration of Father's Day.

In the photos, the star posed with his kids, grandkids and wife Arlene Silver. "I never realized when I was first having kids what I was starting," Van Dyke began his caption.

"But, I'm amazed and grateful to have lived long enough to spend Father's Day with some of my kids, grandchildren AND great grandchildren!! All wonderful, non-toxic people!! And to share it all with my greatest gift @bijoubox in our magical fairyland @vandymanor I'm a very lucky boy!! @wesvandyke_fineart."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Van Dyke shares his four children, Christian, Barry, Stacy and Carrie Beth, with late ex-wife Margie Willett, to whom he was married for 36 years. Since 2012, Van Dyke has been married to Arlene Silver, 51.

"They all turned out great, I'm happy to say," Dick told USA Today of his kids in 2011. "Not a horse thief in the bunch."

All four of Dick and Willett's children made their Hollywood debuts early on in life, appearing in episodes of The Dick Van Dyke ShowDiagnosis: Murder and The New Dick Van Dyke Show, according to MeTV.

"It's one way to get to see your grown kids," Dick joked to CNN in 1998. "Barry's teenage sons were on, and I had my daughter Stacy on the show, too. That's carrying nepotism to its ultimate!"

According to son Barry, Dick was plenty of fun off-camera, too. "He was a terrific father," the Galactica 1980 star said in an appearance on Born Famous in 1987.

"He was very much a child in a man's body and was attuned to us all the time. … He gave me great things: How to make the right choices, how to be your own person. Those things meant enough to me that I am gladly and proudly passing them on to my children."

Dick, who was named Father of the Year by the National Father's Day Committee in 1967, wasn't without his struggles, however. "I tried to be a good role model to my children, but I was an alcoholic for 25 years, which inevitably impacted on family life," the Masked Singer contestant told the Guardian in 2016. "When I went into therapy, I realized I was repeating my father's mistakes."

Related Articles
Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Cameron Douglas' Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You Dad'Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Cameron Douglas' Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You Dad'
Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Son Cameron's Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You'
Uzo Adub
Pregnant Uzo Aduba Celebrates Husband as an 'Incredible' Dad on His First Father's Day
Jenna Johnson Celebrates Val Chmerkovskiy's First Father's Day Late After Emergency Room Visit
Val Chmerkovskiy Spends First Father's Day in E.R., Jenna Johnson Says He's 'Feeling So Much Better'
Big Sean Father's Day
Big Sean Celebrates First Father's Day as a Dad with Sweet Photo Tribute to Baby Son Noah
Jana Kramer Father's Day
Jana Kramer Honors Ex Mike Caussin on Father's Day, Shares Sweet Photo with Fiancé
Kailyn Lowry Father's Day
Kailyn Lowry Wishes a 'Happy Father's Day' to Her Four Sons' Fathers
Drake Enjoys Quiet Moment with Infant Son Adonis in Father's Day Throwback Shared by Sophie Brussaux
Drake Enjoys Quiet Moment with Infant Son in Father's Day Throwback Shared by Sophie Brussaux
Nicole Richie Shares Throwback Photos with Dad Lionel Richie and Husband Joel Madden on Father's Day
Nicole Richie Shares Rare Photos of Husband Joel Madden with Their Kids for Father's Day
Ludacris father's day post
Ludacris' Wife Eudoxie Praises Him on Father's Day: 'The Best Girl Dad I Know'
Jayson Tatum Shares Father's Day Vacation Photos as He Celebrates Being 'Deuce's Dad'
Jayson Tatum Shares Father's Day Vacation Photos with Son Celebrating Being 'Deuce's Dad'
Erin Napier Celebrates Husband Ben with Their Kids on Father's Day: 'God Gave Us the Finest Daddy'
Erin Napier Celebrates Husband Ben with Their Kids on Father's Day: 'God Gave Us the Finest Daddy'
Vanessa Bryant Kobe Father's Day
Vanessa Bryant and Daughter Natalia Remember Kobe Bryant as 'Very Best Girl Daddy' on Father's Day
Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling
Eva Marcille Wishes Michael Sterling a Happy Father's Day amid Divorce: 'Best Father'
Jennifer Garner's father's day instagram post
Jennifer Garner Ends Father's Day Post with Subtle Message to Ex Ben Affleck
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Late Dad Rob Kardashian and Former Stepdad Caitlyn Jenner on Fatherâs Day
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Caitlyn Jenner and Late Dad Robert Sr. for Father’s Day: ‘Best to Ever Do It'
Ariana Biermann/Instagram
Kim Zolciak's Daughters Ariana and Brielle Share Father's Day Tributes to Her Ex Kroy Biermann