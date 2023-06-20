Dick Van Dyke is celebrating Father's Day with his brood.

On Tuesday, the Mary Poppins actor, 97, posted a carousel of photos to his Instagram in celebration of Father's Day.

In the photos, the star posed with his kids, grandkids and wife Arlene Silver. "I never realized when I was first having kids what I was starting," Van Dyke began his caption.

"But, I'm amazed and grateful to have lived long enough to spend Father's Day with some of my kids, grandchildren AND great grandchildren!! All wonderful, non-toxic people!! And to share it all with my greatest gift @bijoubox in our magical fairyland @vandymanor I'm a very lucky boy!! @wesvandyke_fineart."

Van Dyke shares his four children, Christian, Barry, Stacy and Carrie Beth, with late ex-wife Margie Willett, to whom he was married for 36 years. Since 2012, Van Dyke has been married to Arlene Silver, 51.

"They all turned out great, I'm happy to say," Dick told USA Today of his kids in 2011. "Not a horse thief in the bunch."

All four of Dick and Willett's children made their Hollywood debuts early on in life, appearing in episodes of The Dick Van Dyke Show, Diagnosis: Murder and The New Dick Van Dyke Show, according to MeTV.

"It's one way to get to see your grown kids," Dick joked to CNN in 1998. "Barry's teenage sons were on, and I had my daughter Stacy on the show, too. That's carrying nepotism to its ultimate!"

According to son Barry, Dick was plenty of fun off-camera, too. "He was a terrific father," the Galactica 1980 star said in an appearance on Born Famous in 1987.

"He was very much a child in a man's body and was attuned to us all the time. … He gave me great things: How to make the right choices, how to be your own person. Those things meant enough to me that I am gladly and proudly passing them on to my children."



Dick, who was named Father of the Year by the National Father's Day Committee in 1967, wasn't without his struggles, however. "I tried to be a good role model to my children, but I was an alcoholic for 25 years, which inevitably impacted on family life," the Masked Singer contestant told the Guardian in 2016. "When I went into therapy, I realized I was repeating my father's mistakes."