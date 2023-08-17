Diane Sawyer's Longtime 20-Acre Martha’s Vineyard Home up for Sale - See the Photos!

Diane Sawyer’s former Martha’s Vineyard home is now on sale for $24 million.

The massive, 20-acre beach compound, nicknamed Chip Chop, boasts 10 bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

The beachfront property, listed by Mark Jenkins of Wallace and Co. Sotheby’s International Realty, was purchased by the former Good Morning America co-host and her late husband Mike Nichols in 1995. Constructed in 1937 for Broadway star Katharine Cornell, the residence has been visited by renowned public figures from the worlds of literature, theater, cinema, politics and more.

Diane Sawyer's Martha's Vineyard home. Bob Gothard

There is plenty of room for privacy. Chip Chop sits on two separate lots, one features 17.4 acres and the second with 2.84 acres. A short walk will take you to 2,000 feet of sandy shores with beautiful views of the waters of Vineyard Sound, which are perfect for swimming on a hot summer day. There’s also the beach on Lake Tashmoo to explore.

Diane Sawyer's Martha's Vineyard home. Bob Gothard

A future resident could also play a game of tennis on the Har-Tru court that’s featured on the property.

The swimming pool offers stunning views of Vineyard Sound. During a clear day, residents and their guests could see the mainland in the distance.

Diane Sawyer's Martha's Vineyard home. Bob Gothard

According to Sotheby’s, Sawyer and Nichols renovated the home while still preserving its understated elegance as it was intended by the distinguished neoclassicist architect Eric Gugler.

The address for the property, which Sawyer owned for nearly 30 years, is 794 and 690 Chappaquonsett Road in Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts.

Diane Sawyer's Martha's Vineyard home. Bob Gothard

The veteran journalist kept the property after Nichols' death in November 2014.

When the two met, Sawyer was working as a correspondent on CBS’s 60 Minutes and he was already an accomplished director. He was 54 and she was 40. They were both in Paris but headed back home to the U.S. In a May 2012 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner recalled their first interaction.

“She was hiding in the [airport] lounge because she hadn’t done her hair or something. I found her and said, ‘You’re my hero.’ And she said: ‘No, you’re my hero. Do you ever have lunch?’” Nichols shared at the time. “She wanted to interview me for 60 Minutes. I pretended that I was up for it, and we had about 14 lunches.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

They fell for one another and even their peers could see the sparks. They married in April 1988.

“He’s generous and adventurous and a little wild and utterly kind. It’s that combination of something you’re completely sure of and something dangerous and interesting. And he’s also the funniest man on the face of the earth,” Sawyer once told PEOPLE of her husband.

“He loved Diane utterly, immeasurably, magically,” Julia Roberts told PEOPLE following his death. “True love made Pinocchio a real boy. It really happened, because she loves me and accepts things about me I can’t imagine anyone accepting.”