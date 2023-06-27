Diane Kruger Flaunts Edgy Black Corset Top at the 2023 Serpentine Summer Party in London

The 'National Treasure' actress completed the all-black look with a ruffle skirt and thigh-high boots

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
Updated on June 27, 2023 09:53PM EDT
Diane Kruger arrives at The Serpentine Summer Party 2023 in London
Diane Kruger. Photo:

Zak Hussein/ SplashNews.com

The annual Serpentine Summer Party is for the arts — and the outfits, as Diane Kruger made clear Tuesday.

The National Treasure actress, 46, stepped out at the Serpentine Galleries in London Tuesday for an event raising funds for exhibitions. Kruger wore an all-black medley of styles, bearing her chest with a corset top with sheer lining around the stomach.

Diane Kruger arrives at The Serpentine Summer Party 2023 in London
Diane Kruger.

SplashNews.com

The straps wrapped over her shoulders and around her neck, and tied together with a delicate tulle flower.

Kruger covered up the rest of her body with full-arm gloves and thigh-high patent leather pointed-toe boots as her layered ruffle mini skirt puffed out from the fitted waist. To balance out the edgy look, the Inglorious Basterds star wore her blonde hair down in loose waves with simple makeup.

Diane Kruger arrives at The Serpentine Summer Party 2023 in London
Diane Kruger.

SplashNews.com

The German actress and her fiancé, Norman Reedus, got engaged in August 2021 and share one child together, Nova Tennessee, 4. Kruger has been giving fans a glimpse into her daughter’s milestones on Instagram while making sure to protect Nova's privacy by obscuring her face.

In May, Kruger shared a photo of Nova sitting at the edge of an indoor pool. The image showed her daughter perched poolside with her legs tucked under her and her hair pulled back, looking away from the camera out at the pool.

"Loving Toronto. Summer 23 here we come," Kruger captioned the Instagram post. "Let's go Nova you can do it 🙉."

Reedus, 54, showed his love by commenting with two heart emojis.

Speaking on Dear Media's Divorced Not Dead hosted by Caroline Stanbury in February, Kruger explained that she went through life expecting to be child-free until she felt a shift in her mid-thirties.

"You know, I don't know. Maybe it is what people say about women and that time clock, just all of a sudden kicks in. I mean, the truth is I would've had a kid with or without a man attached," she shared.

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger are seen backstage during Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris
Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger in June 2023.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

The actress went on to share that she was in the process of exploring the different ways she could become a mom on her own when she began "casually dating" her now-fiancé.

"When we realized we were gonna have a baby, and naturally, it just became this. I mean, Nova truly happened when I was least expecting it and most needed it in my life," she said. "She was the absolute best thing that's ever happened to me, to us, to my life."

