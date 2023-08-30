Diane Kruger Attends 'Visions' Paris Premiere in Cherry Red Two-Piece Skirt Set

Diane Kruger let her outfit do the talking at the premiere of her latest film.

The 47-year-old actress posed on the Paris red carpet for the film Visions on Tuesday night dressed in a stunning cherry red two-piece skirt set by Alessandra Rich. The tweed skirt and bralette combo gave a look at Kruger's toned abs and was accessorized with a black oversized blazer that was worn over her shoulders.

Kruger kept her makeup simple as well as her hair, pulling her blonde locks back in a bun that showcased her small gold earrings.

Diane Kruger at the 'Visions' premiere in Paris. Edward Berthelot/Getty

According to an official synopsis of the film, Kruger plays Estelle, a "brilliant airline captain" who has a "perfect life" with her renowned doctor husband Guillaume (Mathieu Kassovitz). Things begin to change for the couple when Estelle "falls in love with Ana [Marta Nieto] and starts an intense affair."

After giving birth to daughter Nova Tennessee, whom she shares with her fiancé, Norman Reedus, the actress made having a proper work-life balance a top priority in her life.

"Everything changed with motherhood — it's such a cliché, but it's true. The way I look at work is different. I love to work; in fact, I cherish it more today than I did before, but at the same time, you look at everything from a different angle," she told Women's Health in 2021.

"It's not: 'What's it going to do for my career?' It's more about: 'Could it fit into my schedule? How can I make it work? Is it going to be worthwhile?' " she added.

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus pose in front of water. norman reedus

While speaking about her children's book A Name from the Sky in a 2022 conversation with PEOPLE, the actress echoed the same sentiments, expressing that her daughter, now 4, was someone who transformed her outlook on life.

"[Nova] was a surprise," she said. "I thought it wasn't going to happen, and she came into my life when I was ready. I'm grateful that happened for me and our family. She's changed my world and the way I look at everything."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The National Treasure actress gushed about raising her daughter with Reedus, 54, in an Instagram tribute to him on Father's Day this year.

"Happy Father’s Day @bigbaldhead ❤️ seeing you show up for Nova and the family again and again makes you so sexy ❤️🌈," she wrote alongside a video of the father-daughter duo.

