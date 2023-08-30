Diane Kruger Attends 'Visions' Paris Premiere in Cherry Red Two-Piece Skirt Set

The actress brought a touch of glamour to the event in her Alessandra Rich ensemble

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 12:50PM EDT
Diane Kruger attends the "Visions" premiere at Pathe Wepler on August 29, 2023 in Paris, France.
Diane Kruger attends 'Visions' premiere in Paris, France. Photo:

Edward Berthelot/Getty

Diane Kruger let her outfit do the talking at the premiere of her latest film.

The 47-year-old actress posed on the Paris red carpet for the film Visions on Tuesday night dressed in a stunning cherry red two-piece skirt set by Alessandra Rich. The tweed skirt and bralette combo gave a look at Kruger's toned abs and was accessorized with a black oversized blazer that was worn over her shoulders.

Kruger kept her makeup simple as well as her hair, pulling her blonde locks back in a bun that showcased her small gold earrings.

Diane Kruger wears golden earrings, a black oversize blazer jacket, a red and black tweed checkered cropped top, a gathered long matching maxi skirt, during the "Visions" premiere photocall at Pathe Wepler on August 29, 2023 in Paris, France
Diane Kruger at the 'Visions' premiere in Paris.

Edward Berthelot/Getty

According to an official synopsis of the film, Kruger plays Estelle, a "brilliant airline captain" who has a "perfect life" with her renowned doctor husband Guillaume (Mathieu Kassovitz). Things begin to change for the couple when Estelle "falls in love with Ana [Marta Nieto] and starts an intense affair."

After giving birth to daughter Nova Tennessee, whom she shares with her fiancé, Norman Reedus, the actress made having a proper work-life balance a top priority in her life.

"Everything changed with motherhood — it's such a cliché, but it's true. The way I look at work is different. I love to work; in fact, I cherish it more today than I did before, but at the same time, you look at everything from a different angle," she told Women's Health in 2021.

"It's not: 'What's it going to do for my career?' It's more about: 'Could it fit into my schedule? How can I make it work? Is it going to be worthwhile?' " she added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CutGjbLuizT/. norman reedus and Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus pose in front of water.

norman reedus

While speaking about her children's book A Name from the Sky in a 2022 conversation with PEOPLE, the actress echoed the same sentiments, expressing that her daughter, now 4, was someone who transformed her outlook on life.

"[Nova] was a surprise," she said. "I thought it wasn't going to happen, and she came into my life when I was ready. I'm grateful that happened for me and our family. She's changed my world and the way I look at everything."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The National Treasure actress gushed about raising her daughter with Reedus, 54, in an Instagram tribute to him on Father's Day this year.

"Happy Father’s Day @bigbaldhead ❤️ seeing you show up for Nova and the family again and again makes you so sexy ❤️🌈," she wrote alongside a video of the father-daughter duo.

Related Articles
Kelly Osbourne Drakes 08 29 23
Kelly Osbourne Dons Sleek Leopard-Print Dress for Night Out in Los Angeles
Selena Gomez Rare Beauty 03 29 23 sister shaves brooklyn beckhams head 08 29 23
Selena Gomez Shares Pic of Sister Grace Shaving Brooklyn Beckham's Head: 'My. Babies'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CwgP07sPoKm/?img_index=1 The style story is about a fashion roundup of Megan Thee Stallion Pics
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Fiery Red Hair in New Social Media Dump — See the Photos!
ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: Anne Hathaway is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Anne Hathaway Says She's 'Really Switched on by Gen Z' When It Comes to Style
Travis Barker wears statement t-shirt while out for lunch in California.
Travis Barker Wears a 'Famous People Suck' T-Shirt During Outing in California
Model Winnie Harlow chops her hair
Model Winnie Harlow Debuts New Cropped Haircut at Beyoncé Concert: It's a 'Hair Renaissance'
Lizzo
Lizzo Goes on Chanel Shopping Spree (with Champagne!) amid Controversy
Katie Holmes Sweatpants Tout
Katie Holmes Is in Her Sweatpants Era — Shop 8 Similar Pairs Under $40
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in a private plane
Justin Bieber Wears Shredded 'Hailey Bieber' Sweatshirt in Support of Wife's Beauty Launch
Olivia Culpo and Sophia Culpo attend FWRD Pop-Up Grand Opening, hosted by FWRD Creative Director, Kendall Jenner on June 08, 2023
Olivia Culpo Supported Sister Sophia ‘Every Step of the Way’ Amidst Her Breakup from Braxton Berrios
Queen Latifah is seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Tournament
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Rosie OâDonnell Gets Help Finding Silver Clothes for Beyonceâs âRenaissanceâ Tour: âDonât Want to Disobey the Queen Beeâ
Rosie O’Donnell 'Freaked Out' Over Finding Silver Clothes for Beyoncé’s Tour: ‘Don’t Want to Disobey'
Austin Butler Kaia Gerber
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Hold Hands During Date Night in Beverly Hills
Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on August 29, 2023 in Venice, Italy.
George Clooney and Amal Clooney Make Stylish Arrival in Venice Ahead of Her Latest Honor
Jennifer Garner Shares Cute Kindergarten Throwback Photo in âHomemadeâ Sweater
Jennifer Garner Shares Kindergarten Throwback Pic in ‘Homemade’ Sweater: ‘Happy Back to School’
Paulina Porizkova with and without makeup
Paulina Porizkova Shows Off Her '58-Year-Old Face' with and Without Makeup — See the Video!