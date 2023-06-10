Diane Keaton is taking her obsession with big hats to the next level!

The Book Club: The Next Chapter actress — famously known for her love of headwear — modeled a larger-than-life-sized straw hat with a black band in a new video shared on Instagram on Friday.

“IS MY NEW HAT TOO BIG? BE HONEST... @maryamkeyhani @kunstsammlungnrw @strikeaposefestival @nmeyers,” Keaton, 77, joked in the caption for the Instagram Reel. She also made sure to include a tag for the artist Maryam Keyhani, who designed the monumental headgear.

The actress wore the oversized accessory — which covered her from her head down to her legs, showing only her white pants and feet poking out — as she headed towards modern art museum Kunstsammlung NRW in Düsseldorf, Germany, for the strike ——— a pose festival.

The hilarious video showed Keaton as she walked towards the entrance of the museum in the Düsseldorf sunshine. As she took a pause, the oversized hat lowered to the ground and Keaton appeared to wait for the right moment to try and fit through the automatic doors. She then managed to successfully maneuver the giant headgear through and into the museum.

Keaton's video clearly amused the actress's celebrity followers, who were quick to add their comments to the post. “STOP!😂😂😂😂" Michelle Pfeiffer wrote in the comment section, while Lindsay Lohan added: “😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Tracee Ellis Ross also loved the accessory choice, and shared her opinion in a simple reply: “@diane_keaton nope. Perfect," she wrote. "Rough Night" actress Jillian Bell also had some feedback for Keaton, as she joked, "No. The belt underneath could be bigger though," underneath the post.

The oversized hat's designer Keyhani also posted a series of photos on Instagram in Keaton’s honor, her rocking several chic bowler hats from over the decades.

“The original hat queen 🥹 🎯🫀,” Keyhani captioned her post.

Her latest choice of headwear isn’t the first time Keaton has poked fun at her style choices.

In February, the Something’s Gotta Give actress shared thirteen images of her fashion faux pas in an Instagram video compilation called "Fashion Goes Wrong."

It included a triple-belted horizontal striped look, ill-fitting black pants paired with a beige suit jacket and cap, and an Amelia Earhart-inspired white scarf teamed with a black leather bomber jacket and a flowing yellow-black-white plaid skirt.

To round off her fashion collection, The Godfather star also included a navy blue and black plaid suit adorned with a half-dozen cross necklaces and an early pandemic mask-era look.

“HERE LIES MY ENDLESS FASHION MISTAKES… MAY THEY REST IN PEACE,” Keaton jokingly captioned the clip.