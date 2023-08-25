Diane Keaton Shares Sweet Tribute in Honor of Miley Cyrus' New Single: 'Here's to Miley'

Even Diane Keaton can’t stop listening to Miley Cyrus’ latest song.

To celebrate the release of the pop star’s new single, “Used to Be Young,” which dropped on Friday, Keaton, 77, shared a heartfelt Instagram inspired by the song.

The Oscar winner posted a slideshow of black and white photos from her youth, accompanied by the ballad in which Cyrus, 30, reflects on how she was misjudged in her past and sees her own experiences from a new perspective.



The chorus plays over the sweet compilation: “I know I used to be crazy /I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild / I say I used to be young / You tell me time has done changed me / That's fine, I've had a good run / I know I used to be crazy / That's 'causе I used to be young

“HERE’S TO MILEY. ❤️,” The Book Club star captioned the post.

The “Flowers” singer noticed the tribute herself and replied to it in the comments.

“I appreciate you deeply. This is so moving and exactly why I made this song,” the pop star commented.

She even mentioned how Keaton was in the back of her mind during the writing process. She continued, “I said throughout the journey of writing it over the last 18 months, ‘all I want is Diane Keaton to dance to it’ and this is even more magical. I love you. Thank you.”

Keaton continued to sing her praises of the hitmaker, replying, “This song is absolutely fabulous. I always told you, you are fabulous and what you have made is astonishing. I love you more! ❤️.”

It’s not the first time the actress gave the “Midnight Sky” singer a shout out. Back in January when her disco-inspired hit “Flowers” came out, Keaton shared a video of herself grooving to the track at home.

“YOUR INCREDIBLE SONG GAVE ME A REASON TO DANCE IN MY OWN BACKYARD!” she wrote in the caption of the video, which is likely what Cyrus was referring to in her response to Keaton.

Cyrus also unveiled the emotional music video for “Used to Be Young” on Friday. It sees the superstar reflecting on her partying days while coming to terms with the fact that she's not the same person she once was.

"This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who we are and celebrating who we will become," said the singer in a press release. "I feel proud when reflecting on my past and optimistic when thinking about the future."

Her statement continued, "I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you."

