Devon Sawa Claims He Wasn't 'Paid a Cent' for 'Final Destination 5' Cameo, Supports SAG Strike: Report

Devon Sawa is sharing a story of his own as he supports the SAG-AFTRA strike.

In a since-deleted tweet, captured by ComicBook.com, the Chucky actor claimed he "never got paid a cent" for his Final Destination legacy character Alex Browning's cameo in 2011's Final Destination 5.

"They didn't even tell me I was in it when they invited me to the premiere," he continued, per the outlet. "In the first contract for part one there was a section the stated they owned the footage and could use it in the future. I assumed for press. I was wrong."

"This has nothing to do with the filmmakers by the way," added Sawa, 44, per ComicBook.com. "I loved FD5. I love them all to be completely honest. And I'm super excited to see number 6."

Reps for Sawa and Warner Bros. Pictures did not immediately return PEOPLE's requests for comment on Monday.

Devon Sawa attends a screening for Who Are You People in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2023. Paul Archuleta/Getty

Negotiations between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and SAG-AFTRA (which stands for Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) recently broke down after several weeks of talks.

SAG-AFTRA members had been seeking pay and residual increases, higher caps on pension and health contributions and regulating the use of artificial intelligence, among other things.

Members went on strike beginning Friday, essentially shutting down production on most television series and movies.

Hollywood has come out in drives to support the strike, including Sawa, who tweeted on Thursday, "We’re on strike. Just a heads up, this isn’t a party. A lot of us don’t want to be on a strike, we are doing it for a reason."

"If you’re going down to the picket line just to meet and greet and get a couple cool pics for the gram, you ain’t us," he added.

SAG-AFTRA strike participants on July 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Mario Tama/Getty

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher told PEOPLE on Thursday that “there’s no way to predict” how long the Hollywood actors’ strike will last.

“It just started,” Drescher, 65, continued in an interview after she and the union’s national executive director and chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, announced the strike.

Crabtree-Ireland, who spoke with PEOPLE alongside Drescher, added, “This strike will come to an end when [the AMPTP] are ready to come to the table and make a fair deal with our members."

"I hope that's next week. But if that's next month, or if it's two months from now or longer, I have every confidence our members will stand united and strong until the companies come back to the table and make a fair deal with us," he added.

Drescher agreed that union members would stand strong. “Until they're ready to come back to the table and talk to us, we'll make it known that they're once again stonewalling us,” she said.