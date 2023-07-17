Devon Sawa Claims He Wasn't 'Paid a Cent' for 'Final Destination 5' Cameo, Supports SAG Strike: Report

"They didn't even tell me I was in it when they invited me to the premiere," Sawa reportedly tweeted on Friday

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 12:44PM EDT
Devon Sawa Stars In New Line Cinema's Supernatural Thriller "Final Destination"
Devon Sawa in Final Destination (2000). Photo:

Shane Harvey/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Devon Sawa is sharing a story of his own as he supports the SAG-AFTRA strike.

In a since-deleted tweet, captured by ComicBook.com, the Chucky actor claimed he "never got paid a cent" for his Final Destination legacy character Alex Browning's cameo in 2011's Final Destination 5.

"They didn't even tell me I was in it when they invited me to the premiere," he continued, per the outlet. "In the first contract for part one there was a section the stated they owned the footage and could use it in the future. I assumed for press. I was wrong."

"This has nothing to do with the filmmakers by the way," added Sawa, 44, per ComicBook.com. "I loved FD5. I love them all to be completely honest. And I'm super excited to see number 6."

Reps for Sawa and Warner Bros. Pictures did not immediately return PEOPLE's requests for comment on Monday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Actor Devon Sawa attends the screening for "Who Are You People" at Arena Cinelounge Sunset
Devon Sawa attends a screening for Who Are You People in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2023.

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Negotiations between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) and SAG-AFTRA (which stands for Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) recently broke down after several weeks of talks.

SAG-AFTRA members had been seeking pay and residual increases, higher caps on pension and health contributions and regulating the use of artificial intelligence, among other things.

Members went on strike beginning Friday, essentially shutting down production on most television series and movies.

Hollywood has come out in drives to support the strike, including Sawa, who tweeted on Thursday, "We’re on strike. Just a heads up, this isn’t a party. A lot of us don’t want to be on a strike, we are doing it for a reason."

"If you’re going down to the picket line just to meet and greet and get a couple cool pics for the gram, you ain’t us," he added.

A sign reads 'SAG-AFTRA Supports WGA' as SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line in solidarity with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outside Netflix offices on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles
SAG-AFTRA strike participants on July 11, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Mario Tama/Getty 

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher told PEOPLE on Thursday that “there’s no way to predict” how long the Hollywood actors’ strike will last.

“It just started,” Drescher, 65, continued in an interview after she and the union’s national executive director and chief negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, announced the strike

Crabtree-Ireland, who spoke with PEOPLE alongside Drescher, added, “This strike will come to an end when [the AMPTP] are ready to come to the table and make a fair deal with our members."

"I hope that's next week. But if that's next month, or if it's two months from now or longer, I have every confidence our members will stand united and strong until the companies come back to the table and make a fair deal with us," he added.

Drescher agreed that union members would stand strong. “Until they're ready to come back to the table and talk to us, we'll make it known that they're once again stonewalling us,” she said.

Related Articles
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
Matt Damon Reveals the 'Three Most Significant Partnerships' in His Life — and Where Ben Affleck Fits in
Rachel Zegler shares pics of her dressed as disney princesses to her twitter account
Rachel Zegler Asks Fans Not to Include Her in 'Nonsensical Discourse' Over Her 'Snow White' Casting
Bruce Willis Die Hard lot 2018
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Shares Throwback Video of Their Family Visit to 'Die Hard' Mural: 'So Proud'
Haunted Mansion
Disney Characters Walk Red Carpet at 'Haunted Mansion' Premiere Instead of Film's Stars Due to SAG Strike
Wonka First Look Photos
'Wonka' Director Jokes About Chocolate Eaten on Set: 'It's a Miracle Timmy Remains So Slim' (Exclusive)
SAG-AFTRA President and Negotiating Committee Chair Fran Drescher and National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland SAG-AFTRA press conference, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Jul 2023
Hollywood Studios Want to Scan Background Actors for One Day's Pay, Use Likenesses for 'Rest of Eternity,' SAG Claims
Fran Drescher (L) looks on as National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speaks during a press conference at the labor union's headquarters in Los Angeles, California, on July 13, 2023
Fran Drescher Says 'There's No Way to Predict' How Long SAG Strike Could Last (Exclusive)
Rami Malek, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England.
'Oppenheimer' Cast Walked Out of U.K. Premiere Before SAG Strike: 'Off to Write Their Picket Signs'
Christine Costner, Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner and Ex Dispute Who Gets Silverware, Bowls and TVs as She Prepares to Move Out
Stanley Tucci (L) and Felicity Blunt attend the Women's Prize For Fiction 2023
Stanley Tucci Once Tried Breaking Up with Wife Felicity Because He Was 'Afraid' of 21-Year Age Gap
A sign reads 'SAG-AFTRA Supports WGA' as SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line in solidarity with striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers outside Netflix offices on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles
SAG Strike Rules: What Hollywood Actors Can and Can’t Do Until a Resolution Is Reached
Fran Drescher attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza
Who Is Fran Drescher and How Did She Become SAG-AFTRA President? All About 'The Nanny' Star
Willy Wonka actors, Gene Wilder, Johnny Depp, Christian Borle, Timothee Chalamet
All of the Actors Who Have Played Willy Wonka
Fran Drescher
Fran Drescher Says Actors Are 'Being Victimized' by 'Greedy Entity' in Fiery Speech About Hollywood Strike
Fran Drescher and Kim Kardashian in Italy
Fran Drescher Responds to Backlash After Italy Trip, Kim Kardashian Photo: It Was 'Work, Not Fun'
John Cena as "Kenmaid" in the Barbie Movie
See a Shirtless John Cena Discuss 'Barbie' in His Mermaid Ken Costume: 'I Was Blown Away'