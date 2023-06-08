DeVon Franklin Says the Love Between Him and Ex Meagan Good Has 'Not Gone Away' amid Divorce



DeVon Franklin is speaking candidly about the process of healing after his divorce from Meagan Good.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club podcast on Thursday, Franklin, 45, opened up about the whirlwind of emotions he’s felt since his split with the Harlem actress, 41.

"Mentally, I'm doing much better," Franklin began. “But the process to that, like, I can sit here before all of you and have this interview and be calm and introspective and all that. But that comes from a process, you know?”

Franklin went on to note that he’s experienced moments of sadness and anger, which ultimately forced him to do some inner work.

“I mean, there are nights [where] I'm crying myself to sleep," he admitted. "There are moments when I've been angry, but I've allowed myself to feel whatever I felt in order to heal because in my experience when I'm not facing what I'm feeling, then I'm trying to find something else to help me get through the pain."

Despite their breakup, Franklin said he will always have love for his ex-wife, adding that they still communicate with each other.

“The love for us has not gone away. It's just changed form," he explained.

Good and Franklin, who met working on the 2011 film Jumping the Broom, got engaged in May 2012 and wed in June 2012. In December 2021, after nine years of marriage, Franklin filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE at the time, the former couple said: “There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Since their split, both Good and Franklin have addressed the news publicly. While appearing on Red Table Talk last December, Franklin said he never saw the moment when he would be an unmarried man .

"It changes everything... I just bought a piece of property, the first piece of property. In the contract: 'DeVon Franklin, an unmarried man,'" he recalled. "I might've well broken down. Because I never saw this moment."

Good echoed a similar sentiment in her first ESSENCE solo cover, published in March. The Los Angeles native revealed that divorce was her biggest fear.

"It's nothing that I would have ever chosen, and when I realized that it was happening, I was devastated," she explained. "I was like, 'This is me, Lord. I did everything that I could do to the best of my ability. I don't understand why I did all these things, and then this is my end result.'"

More recently, Good has sparked dating rumors with fellow actor Jonathan Majors. While both entertainers have not addressed their rumored relationship, Franklin spoke about the romance on the podcast, saying he wishes nothing but the best for his ex.

"She's happy, that's a blessing," he told the Breakfast Club hosts. "If I had that [ill will], whatever I'm putting out, that's what's coming back. So I'm not putting on, I don't have any ill will towards anyone in that regard because I don't have any ill will towards myself in that regard. So no, there's no hate."

