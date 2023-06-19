Devon Allman Marries Dr. Ashley Eavenson on Sprawling Missouri Estate: See the Wedding Photos (Exclusive)

The Allman Family Revival musician tied the knot at Westwind Hills on May 5

By
Tricia Despres
Tricia Despres author page photo
Tricia Despres
Tricia Despres is a writer for PEOPLE digital, covering everything from country music to pets to that love story that will have you shedding some tears. When she is not at her laptop, she remains in a state of mourning over the demise of Rascal Flatts.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 19, 2023 11:45PM EDT
Devon Ashley Allman wedding credit Molly McCauley
Devon Allman and Dr. Ashley Eavenson. Photo:

Molly McCauley

It may have taken five years for Allman Family Revival's Devon Allman and his love Dr. Ashley Eavenson to tie the knot, but just a handful of weeks and a brush with death for the couple to realize they were in love. 

"I was in Germany on tour, and I had to have a massive surgery where I had a 50/50 chance of living," recalls Allman, 50, during an interview with PEOPLE about his 2019 health battle that ended up requiring serious intestinal surgery. "She flew over there, and that just proved a lot about her character when she came over."

"I was with him in the hospital for a long time," remembers Eavenson, 35, a former St. Louis Rams cheerleader who now works as a chiropractic physician in the suburbs of St. Louis. "We went through a lot in the very beginning."

Devon Ashley Allman wedding credit Molly McCauley
Dr. Ashley Eavenson and Devon Allman.

Molly McCauley

But now, it's onto a whole new beginning for the couple, who officially became husband and wife on May 5 during an exquisite yet fun-filled ceremony at Westwind Hills in Pacific, Missouri. 

"It's desolate in a beautiful way,” Allman tells PEOPLE about the couple's wedding venue while honeymooning in Cape Town, South Africa. "We wanted to make our guests really feel like they were getting out of town for the day and the evening. It was gorgeous. Ash really knocked it out of the park with every aspect of it, from the layout to the flower arrangements to the band."

Devon Ashley Allman wedding credit Molly McCauley
Dr. Ashley Eavenson.

Molly McCauley

Not surprisingly, music did serve as the ultimate centerpiece of the day, with everyone from Alex Orbison (son of Roy Orbison) to Duane Betts (son of Dickey Betts of The Allman Brothers Band) to country artist Maggie Rose in attendance.

"We had some beautiful John Coltrane records playing as people were seated," says the son of late rock legend Gregg Allman. "We had a custom string quartet playing some French music for the ceremony that was just beautiful. We had a rock band and had a DJ and then it was Cinco de Mayo."

Devon Ashley Allman wedding credit Molly McCauley
Devon Allman.

Molly McCauley

Indeed, the reception took "a complete left turn" when a four-piece mariachi band took over. "They led everyone out to the front of the venue, where these 20-foot spark fireworks went off and a taco truck pulled up."

Of course, the entirety of the day and night took much planning, planning that seemed to fall in Eavenson's lap primarily.

"[Devon] is used to putting on these huge events, but he was even impressed with how the night went,” recalls the bride, who worked alongside Belli Fiori for the florals for the event. "It was really cool for him to be so blown away at the work I've been doing for months."

Devon Ashley Allman wedding credit Molly McCauley
Devon Allman and Dr. Ashley Eavenson.

Molly McCauley

"Ultimately, the night played out in four different scenes," adds Allman, who proposed to Eavenson while vacationing together in Europe in July of 2022. "It was the ceremony scene and then the cocktail party scene and then the dinner and then the rock show."

But no matter what, the spotlight always shown on their love. 

"He's the biggest softie in the world," says Eavenson of her award-winning singer, guitarist, songwriter, and producer husband. "That's my favorite thing about him. He's this rock and roller, but really, he is this big teddy bear."

Devon Ashley Allman wedding credit Molly McCauley
Devon Allman.

Molly McCauley

And it was this "teddy bear" that couldn't help but spend a portion of the night thinking about what his late father would think of his now-wife.

"He would be so impressed by how put together of a woman that she is," Allman says quietly. "She is so very selfless. She really gives of herself with her job and all her friends. Everyone will tell you that she always puts everybody first. She's a giver to the core. Everyone who has Ash in their lives are better for it."

Devon Ashley Allman wedding credit Molly McCauley
Dr. Ashley Eavenson.

Molly McCauley

The couple recently wrapped their honeymoon, basking in the bliss of a time that had them visiting everywhere from Dubai to Milan to Lake Como before Allman embarked on a European tour. 

"This is really shaping up to be the most insane year of my life," he says with a laugh. "In a good way, of course."

Devon Ashley Allman wedding credit Molly McCauley
The newlyweds with friends.

Molly McCauley
Related Articles
Adele
Adele Says She Developed Jock Itch from Sweating 'a Lot' in Her Spanx Onstage
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are spotted stepping out for a girls night at Nobu in New York City
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid Enjoy a Girl's Night Out in N.Y.C.
Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones Recovering After 'Bad Food Reaction' Necessitates Hospital Trip: Report
christian paul taireeder wossilek wedding florida wedding photographer lainatortoriciphoto-3061623-05
Christian Paul Marries Tai Reeder — 2 Days After Their First Kiss! See the Wedding Photos (Exclusive)
Hans Zimmer and Dina De Luca attend Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021
Hans Zimmer Gets Engaged to Dina De Luca on Stage at London Show: 'Things Are Working Out Well!'
Chris Appleton 40th birthday party
Chris Appleton Celebrates His 40th Birthday with a Lavish Boat Trip Alongside Husband Lukas Gage (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Taylor Swift and Flavor Flav attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Flavor Flav Says He'll Be Attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Twice: 'Call Me a Swiftie'
Chase Sui Wonders Says Acting with Pete Davidson 'Is My Favorite Thing' and Calls Bupkis 'Close to the Heart'
Pete Davidson 'Still Going Strong' with Chase Sui Wonders: He 'Really Cares for Her' (Exclusive Source)
Gloria Estefan Wants Dolly Parton or Kelly Clarkson to Record One of Her Songs: 'Would Be Awesome'
Gloria Estefan Wants Dolly Parton or Kelly Clarkson to Record One of Her Songs: 'Would Be Awesome' (Exclusive)
Gloria Estefan and husband Emilio Estefan arrive on the red carpet at the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala
Gloria Estefan Says She Loves Husband Emilio 'More Deeply' Than Ever at Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction
Eminem's daughter Alaina Marie Scott's wedding
From 2000 Rose Petals to a Champagne Tower! Inside Eminem’s Daughter Alaina’s Detroit Wedding (Exclusive)
French Montana
French Montana Talks 'Sacrifice' of 'Being in the Streets' at 18: 'I Had Serious Family Problems' (Exclusive)
Megan Thee Stallion Essence Festival
Megan Thee Stallion Is 'Journaling, Praying, Spending Time with My Dogs' Ahead of ESSENCE Festival (Exclusive)
CHINGY x Juneteenth x Exclusive
Listen to Chingy's Groovy New Song 'Ballen' from His Forthcoming Album 'Chinglish' (Exclusive)
Selen Us and Vance Joy
'Riptide' Singer Vance Joy Marries Selen Us — See the Sweet Wedding Pics!
K-Pop Group NewJeans promo pic K-Pop Group NewJeans Discuss Their 'Unbreakable' Bond: 'We Don't Have Many Secrets'
K-Pop Group NewJeans Open Up About Their 'Unbreakable' Bond: 'We Don't Have Many Secrets' (Exclusive)