Detroit High School Senior Voted 'Most Positive' Gets More Than $1.7M in Scholarship Offers

"I’m so proud of her," said the mom of 17-year-old Tatyana Alves, who will study business administration after graduating

By Laura Barcella
Published on May 25, 2023 04:34 PM
The School at Marygrove senior Tatyana Alves
Tatyana Alves. Photo:

Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK

A graduating Detroit senior known for her sunny outlook and positive vibes received a whopping $1.7 million in college scholarship offers.

Tatyana Alves, 17, a graduating senior at The School at Marygrove — a K-12 entrance-examination school that focuses on social justice and engineering — was voted "Most Positive" in her class, known for saying she's doing "amazing" whenever asked, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“It feels really good," Alves, who plans on attending Eastern Michigan University for business administration, said during an interview with NBC affiliate WDIV-TV

The School at Marygrove senior Tatyana Alves
Tatyana Alves.

Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK


The student told The Detroit Free Press having to do virtual learning for a year during the pandemic was “one of the roughest transitions that I’ve ever been through."

She got through it by purposefully setting and then meeting a series of goals for herself, like getting a 4.0 GPA, obtaining her driver’s license, and getting a job at a local drugstore, which helped boost her self-confidence, per the outlet

Regarding her abundance of scholarship offers, Alves told the Free Press she started actively seeking out scholarships when she was a junior, and chalked up some of her success to Raise.Me, a micro-scholarship site she discovered on TikTok through a friend.

As it turns out though, Alves saif she "opted out of using" her scholarship money, but still gets to "go to school for three" through Detroit Promise, according to WDIV-TV.

The School at Marygrove senior Tatyana Alves
Tatyana Alves.

Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mom Acquanetta Windham, told the Free Press that Alves is her "first baby going to college."

"I’m so proud of her," she said of her daughter. "She exceeded all expectations.”

