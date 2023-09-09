Zach Bryan Interfered with Traffic Stop, Told Officers 'I'll Go to Jail' During His Arrest: Report

New details surrounding Zach Bryan's recent arrest have been revealed.

After the country star, 27, was arrested for obstruction of investigation in his home state of Oklahoma on Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has detailed what went down during the ordeal in a probable cause affidavit.

According to the document from the department — which has been obtained by multiple outlets, including NBC News and The New York Times — Bryan was arrested for interfering with a traffic stop on his security guard, who was speeding.

The "I Remember Everything" singer, who has since apologized more than once for the arrest, was taken into custody in the town of Vinita and charged with the misdemeanor after his black Ram pulled up alongside his security guard during the traffic stop, the affidavit said, per the outlets.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to obtain the probable cause affidavit.

Zach Bryan performs at the Pier 17 Rooftop in 2022. John Lamparski/Getty

During the stop, Bryan reportedly left his vehicle to ask why the stop was taking as long as it was and ignored an officer's demand for him to get back inside, according to the affidavit, the outlets said. Bryan also stated, “I’ll go to jail. Let’s do it,” claiming his situation was why "people do not like police officers," the document added, per NBC News and the Times.

Bryan also reportedly told the trooper that the police were "out of control" and said it would "be a mistake" if he wasn't let out of handcuffs. The affidavit added that the singer was "clearly aggravated and argumentative," according to the outlets.

Citing the document, NBC News noted that Bryan's security was pulled over at 5:40 p.m. local time for traveling 78 mph in a 55 mph zone, and 60 mph in a 35 mph zone. Dashcam footage shared by the outlet shows the country star speaking with officers before entering a police vehicle.

Bryan was eventually released on a $1,000 bond after being booked in Craig County jail, per the outlet.

Country singer Zach Bryan performs in Austin. Gary Miller/Getty Images

Bryan — who currently has the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 with Kacey Musgraves, as well as the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 album chart — opened up about his arrest in a social media video where he explained his actions.

"I want to start by saying — I have to deal with the legalities of it. I did go to jail. They didn't play favorites, and I was an idiot today. My decisions did not reflect who I was as a person, and I just want to make that clear. I should have been smarter about it," Bryan said.

He added that just days before, he was driving "four or five" miles per hour over the speed limit when he was pulled over and asked to give his address, though he said he refused to do so.

Bryan said he explained to the officer at the time why he was apprehensive, and was then released from the cuffs. "He gave me a warning because, I mean, I wasn't going too fast or anything, and then he let me go because I just started respecting him and being cordial," Bryan said.

"But I think it just frustrated me a lot because I didn't know if I had a right to refuse giving him my address or not, but I did," he added.

During his arrest on Thursday, Bryan said he was headed to Boston for a sports match when his security guard was pulled over. As he explained, he waited about "10 or 15 minutes" before departing his car to see what was "taking so long" and to "smoke a cigarette."

"The cop comes up to me, and he's like, ‘Sir, get back in your vehicle,’ and I'm like, ‘I’m not the one getting pulled over.’ He's like, ‘Get back in your vehicle or I'm gonna have to take you to jail,’ and like a dumbass, I said, ‘Take me to f---ing jail? What do you mean?’ And he was like, ‘Take you to jail,’ and I was like, ‘Damn,' " he said in a social media video.

Bryan then explained that he got "too lippy" with the authorities and was being "immature" and "disrespectful." He was eventually taken to jail "for a few hours," Bryan said.

"I was just an idiot, and I'll take the fall for it. I'm a grown man, and I shouldn't have behaved like that, and it won't happen again," he continued. "I love you guys. Thanks for defending me online and stuff. I don't really need it. I just shouldn't have did what I did."

