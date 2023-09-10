New York Fashion Week is one wildest times of the year for designer Rebecca Minkoff. But that doesn’t stop the entrepreneur from thinking outside the box. This season she’s throwing a party to celebrate the launch of her eponymous brand’s fall/holiday collection, and she’s partnering with Rakuten on an exclusive piece.

Following the debut of Minkoff’s collection, members of the shopping destination for cash back and rewards will have early access to members-only presale where they can shop the brand’s specially-made Double Gusset Quilted Cross Body with Chain in Chili Red, and earn cash back in the process.

“We've always prided ourselves on being accessible luxury, accessible being a keyword,” Minkoff says. “You should be able to pay your rent and buy a gorgeous handbag.” The designer loves the shopping destination because “it’s a no-brainer that you [should] get cash back when you shop. So it makes the purchases that my customer makes that much easier [when she] knows some of that money's going back into her pocket.”

Rebecca Minkoff is beloved for both its luxury ready-to-wear fashion and accessories. For this partnership, the designer chose to create a bag because “the customer knows us for [that],

Minkoff says. “In her mind, we're her go-to bag. And I think Rakuten is her go-to for cash back. So I think that's why we picked the bag.”

For the Rebecca Minkoff fall/holiday collection, “we took the iconic brand DNA details—our chain, our studs, our zippers—and exaggerated them,” Minkoff explains. The quilting on this exclusive piece “is an exaggerated version of our chain link quilt.”

Scroll through to shop this piece and more.

