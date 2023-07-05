DeShanna Marie Michaels is opening up about the design details of her epic three-day wedding to Jillian Michaels in Venice, Italy.

“The goal was to immerse the guests in an authentic Venetian celebration from the food to the locations while intertwining inspiration from our favorite places and moments as a couple,” DeShanna tells PEOPLE exclusively.

The newlyweds tied the knot at the Aman hotel, one of eight monumental palazzos located on the Grand Canal, on June 24.

Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie Minuto at their wedding at the Aman hotel in Venice, Italy on June 24, 2023. AlanVPhotos

The weekend wedding extravaganza kicked off on Friday with a chic sunset welcome dinner at the Belmond Cipriani, where the brides, both wearing Dolce and Gabbana, dined with friends and family against a stunning view of the romantic city.

“I wanted each of the four events to be totally different while remaining iconic,” says the fashion designer. “The key to being successful in bringing each vision to life was razor sharp attention to soft detail.”

For the welcome party, each tablescape began with a custom table cloth that drew inspiration from the couple’s first trips together to Africa and Japan.

Belmond Cipriani in Venice, Italy. Elina Upmane

“The mirage of earth tones in the fabric and candles was to draw in elements of safari while the cranes represent grace, devotion and faithfulness in the Japanese culture and are symbolic of Jill and I,” she explains.

To incorporate Venetian elements, DeShanna, who planned the affair with the help of Design Anarchy Studio, created a Renaissance garden as centerpiece with ferns, chamomile, Lily of the valleys, mini hydrangeas and moss in and around sculptures of Venetian faces.

The following day, Jillian, 49, and DeShanna, 38, walked down the aisle hand in hand and exchanged personal vows in front of 50 guests. During the intimate ceremony, Jillian, who got emotional while reading her vows, "I didn't think I was going to cry!" she said, surprised DeShanna with a stunning 7 carat emerald wedding ring with diamond baguettes.

DeShanna Marie Michaels at her wedding to Jillian Michaels at the Aman hotel in Venice, Italy on June 24, 2023. Elina Upmane

While planning their stunning nuptials, DeShanna says she knew that the Aman was the perfect location.

“It’s chic, sexy, and elegant while steeped in history with museum quality treasures around every turn,” she adds. “I chose a rich palette with deeper colors for the tablecloth that mirror the frescoes on the 18th century ceiling in the room."

Murano glass florals were also incorporated into natural florals "as that particular Venetian art form has been around for over 1000 years and lends an element of enduring beauty."

Jillian Michaels and DeShanna Marie Michaels wedding at the Aman in Venice, Italy on June 24, 2023. Elina Upmane

Following dinner, guests took boats to Chiesetta della Misericordia, a historic church that was converted into custom nightclub for the masquerade after party, where dancing went on late into the night and acrobats performed on a disco ball.

“I wanted a space that was evocative and majestic,” she says of the space which featured marble columns and renaissance paintings.

“We brought the room to life with hundreds of candles, florals, performing artists and of course the DJ who kept everyone on the floor late into the night. I particularly loved taking something over 1000 years old and showing how it can evolve over 1200 years to fit the moment and time. I hope this for our relationship, the ability to continue evolving as individuals and as a couple.”

An acrobat performs at Chiesetta della Misericordia in Venice, Italy on June 24. Elina Upmane

The day after the wedding celebration, guests enjoyed a farewell garden brunch at the renowned Locanda Cipriani on the island of Torcello.

“No trip to Venice would be complete without a scenic boat ride on the teak water taxi boats to the island,” says DeShanna.

“I wanted a garden setting under a beautiful pergola because I feel it represents peace, tranquility, and new beginnings. I choose one long table so all guests could dine together and feel connected to us and one another.”

Locanda Cipriani on the island of Torcello in Venice, Italy. Elina Upmane

DeShanna adds that she intended the tablescape palette to feel “ripe, fresh, and full of life with spring tones, fresh fruits, and florals overflowing as an extension of the surrounding garden.”

“The perfect send off filled with hope and optimism for a future filled with love and new adventures.”

This is the couple’s third time exchanging vows. In November 2021, Jillian proposed with a 7-carat emerald-cut diamond ring which was designed by a family friend at H&H Jewels in Miami. She announced the news on Instagram, writing, "1153 days... here's to thousands more. She said 'yes' ❤️."

They married first on July 11, 2022 at a Miami courthouse with a small group and friends and family including Jillian's two children Lukensia, 13, and Phoenix, 10, before traveling to Namibia for an intimate ceremony later that year.

It’s a dream come true," Jillian tells PEOPLE. "It's us two against the world. No matter what, we have each other, we have each other's backs."