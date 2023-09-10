Derrick Rose Marries Longtime Love Alaina Anderson in Elegant Beverly Hills Ceremony

Anderson — who shares daughter Layla, 5, and son London, 4, with the NBA star — shared a series of photos from the big day on Instagram Saturday

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
Published on September 10, 2023 07:59PM EDT
Derrick Rose wedding
Alaina Anderson and Derrick Rose are married – the couple wed in Beverly Hills on Thursday. Photo:

Alaina/Instagram

Derrick Rose and Alaina Anderson are officially husband and wife.

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard, 34, tied the knot with Anderson in an elegant ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.

His wife, a fitness influencer, shared a series of photos from the event on Instagram Saturday. “The Roses 🌹,” she captioned the images from the wedding, which NBC Sports Chicago reported took place on Thursday.

The post featured two photos of Rose carrying Anderson bridal-style, as well as an adorable snap of the couple with their kids — they share daughter Layla Malibu Rose, 5, and son London Marley, 4, and Rose is also father to son PJ, whom he shares with ex Mieka Reese.

In another shot, Anderson and her daughter posed together, with the 5-year-old smiling up at her mom as she wore what appeared to be a flower crown on her head.

The post also included a photo of the couple's first kiss as husband and wife. Notably, Joakim Noah, who played with Rose on the Chicago Bulls from 2008 to 2016, was featured in the photo and appeared to have officiated the ceremony. 

For her big day, Anderson wore a shimmery white dress with a lengthy train and veil. The dress had several sheer details, with a big dip down her chest and an opening at her décolletage, as well as pieces that cascaded down the side of her hips. Much of the back of the dress was sheer too, with the material thickening at her waist. 

Anderson completed her bridal look with a pair of sparkly silver heels, and styled her long blonde hair in loose waves.

Rose opted for a no-shirt look — he wore a black suit jacket with no shirt underneath, two flashy gold chains around his neck and a white rose on his lapel.

In one of the photos posted by Anderson, the wedding party appeared to be following an all-black dress code, as the groomsmen were all clad in coordinated black bowtie suits and the bridesmaids each wore variations of black floor-length dresses.

Derrick Rose wedding
Derrick Rose and Alaina Anderson celebrate their wedding in Beverly Hills.

Alaina/Instagram

The NBA star and Anderson have been linked since 2016, but have kept their relationship under wraps for most of that time. She shared her first post of him on Instagram in October 2016, but no other confirmation was made of their relationship at the time.

In 2018, they welcomed their first child together, Layla, and then London was born the following year.

Though they haven’t made many statements of affection publicly, Anderson has been vocal about her love for the athlete a few times on social media. 

In 2020, she described their relationship as “peaceful” in a post from a vacation to the Maldives. She’s also praised his role as a father numerous times, calling him the “#1 dad” in a sweet video from the same year. 

Derrick Rose wedding
Alaina Anderson shared a photo on Instagram of her shimmery wedding dress.

Alaina/Instagram

Rose popped the question to Anderson after a romantic private dinner in a shut-down Madison Square Garden in October 2021. 

He tricked her, she wrote on Instagram, into thinking they were attending “a Knicks team party” — Rose played for the New York Knicks from 2016 to 2017 and then again from 2020 to 2023 — when in fact Rose was getting ready to propose. 

Derrick Rose Family
Derrick Rose and Alaina Anderson pose with their daughter Layla and son London.

Alaina A. Anderson Rose Instagram

"I didn't know how you were going to perceive me. But this entire time I was hoping that you would believe me. Believe the words that I will have your back and love u forever," Rose wrote of his new fiancée on Instagram at the time, though he's since deleted his account. 

He continued, "When I FIRST saw you I told Ryan that we were gon be together. It took both of us a while to let down our guards. That's only becuz both of our hearts were scarred. We are two peas in a pod becuz we are truly MISUNDERSTOOD."

