Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale Ends in 48 Hours — and These 10 Deals Can't Be Missed

August 15, 2023

Summer is quickly winding down, which means it’s already time to revamp your skincare routine for fall. Luckily, Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale is happening right now, so you can save while you stock up. 

Dermstore is celebrating its birthday by gifting shoppers up to 25 percent off on select items through 11:59 p.m. PT on August 17 — which means you only have 48 hours left to take advantage. Once you fill your cart, all you have to do is use the code CHEERS at checkout to see your total drop. Plus, Dermstore Rewards members can earn triple points on select brands and get 15 percent back in rewards, and it’s free to sign up.

The annual sale includes hundreds of products, including picks from popular skincare, makeup, and haircare brands such as Paula’s Choice, Elta MD, Sunday Riley, and Olaplex. And because it can be a bit overwhelming to sift through every item that’s on sale, we highlighted the 10 can’t-miss items picks for every step of your regimen so you can scroll, shop, and slather in peace your new products arrive. Prices start at just $5.

Keep reading for all the details and shop our top picks before the sale ends to help keep your skin properly hydrated skin as we enter the days filled with crisp fall air.

Dermstore Anniversary Sale’s Can't-Miss Deals 

Stock Up on Elta MD’s UV Face Sunscreen, $33

Dermstore EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

Dermstore

Elta MD is a classic, dermatologist-recommended brand, and its face sunscreens are celebrity-used, too. This sunscreen is a high, effective mineral SPF that doesn’t leave a white cast, gives a moisturizing glow, and contains added skin-loving, medical-grade ingredients like soothing niacinamide and hydrating hyaluronic acid. These perks make it ideal for many skin types, especially those who are prone to sensitivity. 

Grab Paula's Choice BHA Liquid Exfoliant for $29

Dermstore Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Dermstore

The TikTok search term for this exfoliant has over 62 million views and for good reason. Users swear by its ability to unclog pores, smooth textured skin, help clear acne, and leave behind a renewed radiance. Along with being packed with salicylic acid, the formula contains green tea, which works to help soothe any inflammation.

Try the DHC Tokyo Double Cleanse Set, $22

Dermstore DHC Tokyo Double Cleanse Set

Dermstore

There are few things more convenient than a bundle buy, especially when it comes to skincare. If you don’t already double cleanse — first using a makeup-removing oil cleanser, then a more traditional face wash — it’s certainly worth trying, as the method ensures no trace of makeup or grime from the day is left behind.

This duo includes a fan-favorite, basic-but-effective cleansing oil for melting even waterproof mascara, and a powder cleanser that lathers into a gently exfoliating foam when combined with a bit of water. Talk about squeaky clean.

Get 25% Off Sunday Riley’s A+ High-Dose Retinol Serum, $32

Dermstore Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum

Dermstore

Retinol products are notoriously expensive, so snapping one up at a discount is always welcome. Over time, retinol helps smooth the appearance of fine lines and texture by increasing skin cell turnover, per the American Academy of Dermatology Association. It also boosts collagen production. And right now, you can buy Sunday Riley’s effective yet non-irritating serum formula for $32.

The golden deals don’t end there, either — the Dermstore anniversary sale is chock full of finds, including a vitamin C serum that’s $21 less and an eyelash-enhancing serum for under $40.

Keep scrolling to shop the rest of our picks before the sale ends in 48 hours.

BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner, $64

Dermstore BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner Vitamin C Brightening Serum

Dermstore

Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre, $22

Dermstore Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre

Dermstore

Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch, 24-Count, $5

Dermstore COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch

Dermstore

Avene Thermal Spring Water Mist, $15

Dermstore Avene Thermal Spring Water

Dermstore

RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum, $38

Dermstore RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum

Dermstore

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, $24

Dermstore Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Dermstore

