Why Dermot Mulroney Walked Off 'The View'



Dermot Mulroney is sending a message.

The actor made an abrupt — if amiable — exit from The View on Friday after discussing his decade-spanning career and his latest role in Marvel's Secret Invasion.

Mulroney, 59, was in good spirits as he sat down with the daytime show's panelists to speak for several minutes about his Hollywood journey, a recent family trip and his roles in projects including My Best Friend's Wedding, The Wedding Date and the short-lived '80s TV adaptation of Fame (in which his Secret Invasion costar Don Cheadle also made an appearance).

After the chat, as co-host Joy Behar was about to throw to commercial, the actor politely interrupted "Sorry, first [before we go to break] I want to do this symbolically — in support and solidarity with the writers, I'm gonna walk off your show. Love you."

He quickly then got up from his seat and walked off, telling the hosts, “I’ll see you on the picket lines.”

Prior to his departure, the actor shared that he'd been motivated since coming to Hollywood at age 22 to "do whatever it takes to stay in the game.”

He noted, "I'll also attribute my work ethic to my dad. That was hereditary or at least by example. ... I work my tail off. I love it.”

He continued, "I've had so many people extend themselves for me and give me opportunities I never dreamed of."

Mulroney also hinted at what people can expect of him in his new Marvel series, teasing that most of his scenes were with Cheadle and Samuel L. Jackson.

Looking back on his experience as a gigging actor on Fame alongside Cheadle, 58, when they were younger, Mulroney recalled seeing the eventual Oscar nominee soaring “mid-air in a balletic move."

Mulroney has mentioned the story in other interviews — and told The View panelists he'd just gotten a text from Cheadle about the anecdote the night before. "So he knows I'm on to him," he quipped, before adding, "But I understand that it’s impossible to find the footage. MGM owns it, so we couldn’t use it today."

Back in March, Mulroney reflected on his latest star turn in Scream VI alongside up-and-coming actors like Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

"You know what? I feel like I'm, you know, I'm in the popular crowd this time, where they invited this guy to hang out with them," he told host Jennifer Hudson, 41. "See how cool they are.”

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.