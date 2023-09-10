Derek Jeter Returns to Yankee Stadium for Old Timers’ Day

Derek Jeter and the Core Four returned to their former stomping grounds on Saturday

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore
Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. A graduate of Northwestern University, she has been working at PEOPLE since 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2023 01:57PM EDT
Derek Jeter
Derek Jeter attended the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2022. Photo:

Noam Galai/Getty for Tribeca Festival 

The champ is back!

Derek Jeter returned to Yankee Stadium on Saturday for the team’s Old Timers’ Day — and to celebrate their 1998 World Series win. 

It was Jeter’s first time attending the team’s annual reunion-style event, which honors retired players, and he was welcomed back to his former home with raucous applause. 

The team shared photos and videos from the event on Instagram, including a video where Jeter, 49, was introduced to the cheering crowd.

The former shortstop, who played with the Yankees for his entire 20-year MLB career, also shared photos from the day on his Instagram. 

“Great to be back at Yankee Stadium to celebrate the 98 World Championship Team and Old Timers Day!” he captioned a photo that featured the line-up of the 1998 World Series team, which was celebrating the 25th anniversary of their win. 

He also shared a photo with the team’s Core Four, a fan-favorite foursome that includes catcher Jorge Posada and pitchers Mariano Rivera and Andy Pettitte. “My brothers,” Jeter captioned the photo, which he shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Reflecting on his first time attending the event, Jeter joked, “I’m working on rebranding the name Old-Timers’ to something else,” AP reported.

“When you’re playing, when you’re on the bench and you’re watching the game, and you could never see yourself being introduced at Old-Timers’, because you don’t ever think you’re going to get old, which — we are not old, right? We’re not old,” he said, per the outlet.

While he may have some issues with the event’s title, the five-time World Series winner was still in awe of the love he felt.

“But, man, it’s a special feeling,” he said, per AP. “The fans, what makes this organization great is the respect that they have for the history.”

Jeter also shared some advice with the current team, who, with a record of 70-72 after Saturday’s loss against the Milwaukee Brewers, is in danger of their first losing season since 1992.

“Have fun,” he advised, according to New York Daily News. “What I’ve told young players, even during my career when they come up, is it’s the same game. There’s just more people in the stands. I think sometimes you get up to this level, you try to do things a little bit differently. But you have to be yourself. Don’t try to do something that you’re not accustomed to. But you have to enjoy yourself and try to improve each and every day.”

He added, “Bottom line here is you gotta win, so that’s the thing you should be focused on.”

Jeter also shared a sweet moment with Willy Adames, a shortstop on the Milwaukee Brewers, prior to Saturday’s game. In a video shared by Fox Sports, Adames rushed to greet the Hall of Famer and was giddy as he ran back to his team’s dugout.

“Great to meet you my brother,” Jeter wrote on Twitter as he reposted the video shared by Fox Sports.

Since his retirement in 2017, Jeter has served as the CEO of the Miami Marlins before stepping down in 2022. He has since joined Fox’s baseball coverage team.

Related Articles
President Joe Biden and Barack Obama Congratulate Coco Grauff on US Open Win
President Joe Biden and Barack Obama Congratulate Coco Gauff on US Open Win: 'You've Made America So Proud'
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff Says She Called Her Boyfriend to Ease Her Nerves the Night Before Winning 2023 US Open
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff, 19, Wins Her First Grand Slam Title at 2023 US Open: 'Sweeter Than I Could Imagine'
us open
The US Open Finals Brought Out All the Big Stars: See the Photos!
Tom Brady and Kids Meet Djokovic at the US Open
Tom Brady and Novak Djokovic Share Hug During Backstage Meetup at the US Open: Watch
NFL Hall of Fame inductee Peyton Manning stands on the field during the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
Peyton Manning Is Having Trouble Finding NFL QBs Willing to Do Season 2 of ‘Quarterback’
Brittany Mahomes Shares Photos from Chiefs First Game of the Season Before Upset Loss to Lions
Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Husband Patrick at Kansas City Chiefs Home Opener: ‘Gamedays Are BACKKKKK’
Former NASCAR Star Danica Patrick Escapes Burning Man 'Swamp'
Former NASCAR Star Danica Patrick Was ‘Stuck’ at Burning Man but ‘Made It Out’
Coco Gauff Says Her Only Regret After Her Career Will Be That She Couldnt Play Serena Williams
Coco Gauff Says 'Only Regret' in Her Career Will Be Never Playing Serena Williams: 'She's the GOAT'
Cole Tucker Vanessa Hudgens Margarita Dinner Hollywood 10 08 22
Vanessa Hudgens Says Planning Wedding to Cole Tucker Is 'Nuts': 'Dresses Are So Expensive' (Exclusive)
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff’s US Open Match Halted by Climate Change Protester Who Glued Feet to Ground
LSU womenâs basketball coach kim mulkey's outlandish courtside outfits
LSU Basketball's Kim Mulkey to Become Highest-Paid Women’s Basketball Coach in $32M Deal: Reports
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles on Managing Her Long-Distance Marriage with New Husband Jonathan Owens: ‘It’s Been Different’
Donna Kelceâs Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis and Jason Kelce Admit They Were Kicked Out of Preschool — Travis for Throwing a Chair at His Teacher
Professional tennis player Naomi Osaka attends a forum on mental health during the 2023 US Open tennis tournament
Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Missing Tennis and Feeling ‘Lonely’ During Her Pregnancy
Daniil Medvedev of Russia cools down between games against Andrey Rublev of Russia during their Men's Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 06, 2023
Daniil Medvedev Says Brutal Heat at US Open Is So ‘Dangerous’ a Player ‘Is Gonna Die’