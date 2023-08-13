Derek Jeter Makes Surprise Appearance Onstage During Hip Hop 50 Live Show at Yankee Stadium

Derek Jeter returned to his old home at Yankee Stadium on Friday night, but it wasn't to catch a few innings!



Instead, the former New York Yankees shortstop, 49, made a surprise appearance at the Hip Hop 50 Live show — which was celebrating five decades of the ground-breaking music genre. Jeter shocked fans by casually walking out onto the stage during DJ Kid Capri's performance. The crowd erupted with cheers and applause as the MLB star took the mic.

"Hip hop. Welcome home," he said in a social media clip that captured the moment.



"I want to thank my brother Kid Capri for having me out here tonight. And I want everyone here to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. Fifty years. At the same time, I want you to look forward to the next 50 years."

Derek Jeter joined DJ Kid Capri onstage at the Hip Hop 50 Live show at Yankee Stadium. Theo Wargo/Getty

Jeter and Kid Capri, 56, then embraced and shared a brief handshake before Jeter left the stage, allowing the rapper to continue his set. The show, which drew tens of thousands of people, featured an all-star lineup of hip-hop icons including Snoop Dogg, Run-DMC, Eve, Lil Wayne and Nas.

Jeter appeared to have an epic night at the show. On Saturday, he shared some behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, including shots of him posing with the likes of Fat Joe, Method Man and Ghostface Killah.

One impressed fan couldn't help but comment on the post, "When you’re retired for almost a decade but still a king in NYC 😍👏."

Another follower expressed their excitement at seeing Jeter back at his old stomping ground. "Forever will be your house, Derek. One of the best surprises of the night and gave me chills hearing your name being chanted at home again," they wrote in the comments section.

Jeter's surprise cameo at Yankee Stadium came three months after he became a father of four.

The retired athlete and his wife, Hannah Davis Jeter, welcomed a baby boy named Kaius Green on May 5. Jeter shared the exciting news on Instagram at the time, writing, "Welcome to the world lil man!!!" He also jokingly changed his Instagram bio to read, "Sleep-deprived father of four."



The couple also has three daughters — River Rose, 20 months, Story Grey, 4, and Bella Raine, 5. Last year, the girls got to join their famous dad as he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame at Yankee Stadium. Ahead of the Sept. 23 ceremony, Jeter shared a video in the car with his wife as they chatted with their two older daughters, and it was clear the kids had other things on their mind than their dad's special honor — namely the sweet concessions.

"Guys, are you guys excited to go to Yankee Stadium?" Hannah asked, to which Bella enthusiastically said, "Yeah!"

"Yeah, what do you want to see at Yankee Stadium?" Jeter queried.

"I want to eat!" Bella said. When her dad asked what else, Story replied, "Eat ice cream."

Derek Jeter's wife Hannah and three daughters join him at the 2022 Hall of Fame Night at Yankee Stadium. Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Jeter then asked his daughters if they wanted to go onto the field. When Story expressed interest, he said, "Really? With the players?"

"No, because I'm not a good baseball player," she explained, and her dad quickly reassured her it's okay if she's not. "Because I don't want to broke my leg like you did," she added.

"I don't think you have to worry about that, but thanks for your concern," he replied as both he and Hannah laughed.

Jeter later shared photos of his family at the Hall of Fame event on Instagram, writing, "Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream."