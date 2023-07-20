Derek Jeter and Wife Hannah Jeter Step Out Together in N.Y.C.

The Jeters, who welcomed their fourth child together in May, were all dressed up for the city outing

Updated on July 20, 2023 05:58PM EDT
Derek and Hannah Jeter spotted in New York City.
Derek and Hannah Jeter spotted in New York City. Photo:

Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Derek Jeter and his wife, model Hannah Davis Jeter, are making the most of the summer together.

The former New York Yankees star, 49, was seen stepping out of a car with Hannah in the streets of New York City on Thursday. The rare public outing comes just a few months after the longtime couple welcomed their fourth baby together in May.

The 31-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model kept it casual in a white maxi dress, strappy sandals, and a small white purse. The retired shortstop opted for a blue business suit.

The couple has been married since 2016, and in addition to their newest addition, son Kaius Green Jeter, they are parents to three daughters — River Rose, 19 months, Story Grey, 4, and Bella Raine, 5. Since his retirement, the five-time World Series champion has focused on his family.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter spotted in New York City.

Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

"The mornings are early … getting them up, they're not in school right now, but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons, you know," Derek explained in his recent ESPN docuseries The Captain.

"They know that I played for the Yankees," he added. "They see me on TV. They recognize me, especially during this documentary. But other than that, they have no idea, and I like it that way."

During his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame back in 2021, Derek praised his wife as an "amazing mother" and "the strongest person."

"Hannah, you thought you married into retirement. You didn't. It didn't take long for me to get back at it," he said during his speech, referencing when he became a co-owner of the Miami Marlins in 2017 (he sold his stake in 2022). "I know you didn't envision that part, but we've been through so much over the past five years. You're the strongest person I know, which I'm sure you're gonna say is required when you're dealing with me."

Hannah Jeter and Derek Jeter attend "The Captain" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival

Noam Galai/Getty 

Derek gushed about their life together by adding, "You're thoughtful, you're caring, you've been an incredible wife and even more amazing mother."

"I couldn't be luckier. Let me say it again, let me clarify," the former athlete continued of Hannah. "I couldn't be luckier that our paths crossed when they did. I love you so much, and there's been nothing more fulfilling in my life."

