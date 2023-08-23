Derek Hough Sings About Love and 'Forever' in Romantic Song Released Ahead of Wedding to Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough is getting ready to tie the knot with fiancée Hayley Erbert — but he's already commemorated their big day.

The Dancing with the Stars judge, 38, shared on Instagram Wednesday that he wrote a romantic new song called “Hold Back Time.”

“It’s been a while since I’ve written a song,” Hough captioned the video post, adding that the single is now available to stream.

The clip accompanying the song is an animated video of a bride and groom jumping from a dock into a lake.

In the track, Hough sings, "Don’t be nervous about the future / We’ve got love and we won’t let it go.”

"You make the whole world disappear / When you are standing here," croons Hough. "I'm caught in forever with you / It's a feeling I don't want to lose."

Hough revealed in an interview with Extra in June that he and Erbert, 27, were getting married before their Symphony of Dance tour kicks off on Sept. 28.

“The wedding is also this fall. August,” Hough told host Billy Bush. “It’s the first time I’ve said that actually, so I’ll probably get in trouble from the wife."

The couple, who got engaged in July 2022, previously shared with Brides magazine that they are planning to have fireworks and a special first dance on their big day — Though they noted that throughout the process they were stunned by how expensive some wedding features can be.

"It's a very eye-opening experience, and when you start to add everything up, it's pretty wild," Hough said in May.

"We're fun!" he added. "What we gravitate towards isn't always the most lavish option. We're playing with different approaches to certain things so that the day still feels elegant and beautiful and magical, but grounded and down to earth and just approachable."

Erbert and Hough's first dance is obviously important for the big day. "We perform for a living, so we just want this dance to be for us," Erbert told the outlet. "We don't want to perform for anyone else."

"A rule that we've set is that we don't want to catch up with people on the day of the wedding," the fellow Dancing with the Stars pro noted. "We're inviting people that maybe we haven't seen in a while, but every time we get together with them, it's like we pick up right where we left off, or they're people that have been consistently in our lives throughout the years. We're not going to catch up with people, we're just gonna have a blast with people."

Hough added to Brides: “We want to feel good and comfortable, but we don't need to be perfect . . . That's a lot less important to me than just looking into her eyes as we're rocking back and forth. I want to feel truly present in that moment."