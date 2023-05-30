Derek Hough Reveals He's Getting Married to Hayley Erbert Later This Year — and Teases His Best Man Pick

The 'DWTS' alum will tie the knot this August: “It’s the first time I’ve said that, so I’ll probably get in trouble from the wife," he told Extra host Billy Bush

By Kimberlee Speakman
Updated on June 1, 2023 10:29 AM
Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert
Photo:

The Walt Disney Company via Getty


Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's wedding is just around the corner!

The Dancing with the Stars judge, 38, revealed in a new interview with Extra that he plans to walk down the aisle with his longtime love before their Symphony of Dance tour kicks off on September 28.

“The wedding is also this fall. August,” Hough told host Billy Bush. “It’s the first time I’ve said that actually, so I’ll probably get in trouble from the wife.”

As for the guest list for the big event, he suggested that “Higher” singer Michael Buble could make an appearance and also hinted at who might be in the wedding party. 

“Is Mark Ballas the best man,” Bush asked, to which Hough responded, “He just might be.”

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough attend Neuro Brands Presenting Sponsor At The Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.
John Sciulli/Getty

Hough and Erbert, who got engaged in July, 2022, revealed that they had a venue and plans for fireworks and their first dance earlier this month in an interview with Brides magazine. However, the pair noted that they were shocked by the price tag of the wedding so far.

"It's a very eye-opening experience, and when you start to add everything up, it's pretty wild," Hough said.

While there's a lot of pressure to make the wedding “perfect,” the pair said that one thing they didn’t want to stress about was the first dance.

"We perform for a living, so we just want this dance to be for us," said Erbert. "We don't want to perform for anyone else."

Added Hough: "We want to feel good and comfortable, but we don't need to be perfect… That's a lot less important to me than just looking into her eyes as we're rocking back and forth. I want to feel truly present in that moment."

The couple told the publication that they intend to have a wedding celebration that perfectly reflects who they are.

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough arrive for the Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards viewing party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Timothy Norris/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We're fun!" Hough said. "What we gravitate towards isn't always the most lavish option. We're playing with different approaches to certain things so that the day still feels elegant and beautiful and magical, but grounded and down to earth and just approachable."

He added, "We want the entire day to be a blast."

Related Articles
Derek Hough in BRIDES
Derek Hough Says He Was Surprised by Wedding Cost: 'When You Add Everything Up, It's Pretty Wild'
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert
Derek Hough's Fiancée Hayley Erbert Wishes a Happy 38th Birthday to the 'Future Father of My Babies'
Chrishell Stause G Flip Wedding
G Flip Says Marrying Chrishell Stause Was 'The Best Day of My Life' (Exclusive)
Derek Hough; Len Goodman
'DWTS' Judge Derek Hough Reflects on 'Pure Joy' Len Goodman and His Wish to 'Honor Him' in the Ballroom
Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice 'Enjoyed Every Minute' of Her Wedding Despite Family Drama Before Saying 'I Do'
Teresa Giudice at the D'Amelio Footwear Launch Party
Teresa Giudice 'Needs to Come Back' to 'RHONJ' Next Season as She Awaits Bravo Decision: 'I Have 4 Daughters!'
Derek Hough Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Hayley Erbert
Derek Hough Reveals He Doesn't Want a 'First Dance' at His Wedding: 'I Just Want to Be in the Moment'
Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough arrive for the Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards viewing party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Derek Hough attends the 2022 World Choreography Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Hayley Erbert arrives for the Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards viewing party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/FilmMagic); THE 2022 ESPYS PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE - The 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital One is hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry. The ESPYS broadcasted live on ABC Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (ABC via Getty Images) VAL CHMERKOVSKIY
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Detail How Val Chmerkovskiy Made Them Want to Have Babies Now
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Janet Jackson Night" - Lights, camera, Janet! This season's eight remaining couples return to the ballroom for a star-studded Janet Jackson Night. There will also be a double elimination as the couples battle it out to make it into next week's semifinals. The episode airs live, MONDAY, NOV. 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) LEN GOODMAN; Derek Hough attends the 2022 World Choreography Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images)
Derek Hough Calls News of Len Goodman's Bone Cancer a 'Shock' and Reveals 'DWTS' Judge's Parting Gift to Him
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Finale”
'Dancing with the Stars' Will Return to ABC After 1 Season on Disney+
Julianne Hough Dating History - Ryan Seacrest, Brooks Laich
Julianne Hough's Dating History: From Ryan Seacrest to Brooks Laich
Derek Hough (R) and Hayley Erbert arrive at the Amazon Prime Video Post Emmy Awards Party 2018 at Cecconi's on September 17, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Derek Hough Says His Wedding to Hayley Erbert Is 'Going to Be a Full-On Festival'
Len Goodman
Len Goodman's Most Memorable Moments on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Derek Hough
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Laugh Off Fan Question About a Possible DWTS Proposal: 'That's Not Us'
Derek Hough Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Hayley Erbert
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Are Engaged: 'The Beginning of Forever'