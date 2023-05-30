Derek Hough Reveals He's Getting Married to Hayley Erbert Later This Year — and Teases His Best Man Pick



Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's wedding is just around the corner!

The Dancing with the Stars judge, 38, revealed in a new interview with Extra that he plans to walk down the aisle with his longtime love before their Symphony of Dance tour kicks off on September 28.

“The wedding is also this fall. August,” Hough told host Billy Bush. “It’s the first time I’ve said that actually, so I’ll probably get in trouble from the wife.”

As for the guest list for the big event, he suggested that “Higher” singer Michael Buble could make an appearance and also hinted at who might be in the wedding party.

“Is Mark Ballas the best man,” Bush asked, to which Hough responded, “He just might be.”

Hough and Erbert, who got engaged in July, 2022, revealed that they had a venue and plans for fireworks and their first dance earlier this month in an interview with Brides magazine. However, the pair noted that they were shocked by the price tag of the wedding so far.

"It's a very eye-opening experience, and when you start to add everything up, it's pretty wild," Hough said.

While there's a lot of pressure to make the wedding “perfect,” the pair said that one thing they didn’t want to stress about was the first dance.

"We perform for a living, so we just want this dance to be for us," said Erbert. "We don't want to perform for anyone else."

Added Hough: "We want to feel good and comfortable, but we don't need to be perfect… That's a lot less important to me than just looking into her eyes as we're rocking back and forth. I want to feel truly present in that moment."

The couple told the publication that they intend to have a wedding celebration that perfectly reflects who they are.

"We're fun!" Hough said. "What we gravitate towards isn't always the most lavish option. We're playing with different approaches to certain things so that the day still feels elegant and beautiful and magical, but grounded and down to earth and just approachable."

He added, "We want the entire day to be a blast."