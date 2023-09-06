Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Dance and Kiss in ‘the Hills of Tuscany’ During Honeymoon – See the Photos

The 'Dancing with the Stars' alum shared an Instagram video of the newlyweds exploring Italy during their romantic getaway

Published on September 6, 2023 12:41PM EDT

Published on September 6, 2023 12:41PM EDT
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Honeymoon
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Honeymoon. Photo:

Derek Hough/Instagram

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are living la dolce vita!

On Tuesday, the Dancing with the Stars judge, 38, shared a video montage of himself and his new wife, 27, enjoying their honeymoon in Tuscany, Italy.

In the video, their love-filled adventure is captured with footage of the newlyweds walking through the scenic countryside, exploring vineyards, indulging in delicious food and wine and, of course, dancing and kissing in the idyllic landscape.

“Our Journey continues in the hills of Tuscany 🇮🇹 #honeymoon #mrandmrshough,” Hough captioned the video, which played Novo Amor’s “Opaline.”

Hough also posted a cute photo of Erbert on Monday, showing the former model posing on a balcony overlooking a village at sunset.

“Met a beautiful woman in Tuscany,” Hough wrote in the caption. “I asked her for her number, she said no, and that she was already married.”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Honeymoon
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert kiss on their honeymoon.

Derek Hough/Instagram

Last week, Hough shared a glimpse of the newlyweds’ honeymoon in an Instagram video filled with their adventures so far as a married couple.

“First trip as a married couple. There should be a name for that 🤔#mrandmrshough,” Hough joked in the caption of his post.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Honeymoon
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert on their honeymoon.

Derek Hough/Instagram

The pair marveled at the stunning Mediterranean views as the Italian naval flag fluttered at the front of a boat. At one point, they plunged into the sea holding hands while Hough flashed the shaka gesture with his hand.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Honeymoon
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Honeymoon.

Derek Hough/Instagram

On dry land, Hough and Erbert walked hand-in-hand through the streets and stopped to pet a stray cat before riding bikes through town. Hough later showed more breathtaking footage of their time sailing on the boat.

The professional dancers also discovered a stone archway that seemed to be a perfect spot for practicing their dives and kissed each other before jumping into the water. 

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Honeymoon
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Honeymoon.

Derek Hough/Instagram

The couple got married on Aug. 29 in Monterey County, California, after getting engaged in June of last year. 106 guests witnessed their heartfelt wedding, where they exchanged both personal and traditional vows. The ceremony was led by Hough’s brother-in-law.

The couple previously revealed to PEOPLE that they would be honeymooning in Italy. “We've never been. I mean, I've been for a competition, but that was it. We've never experienced it properly," Hough said, "so it's really great because it's a place that we're going to be able to experience together for the first time."

He added of their romantic getaway, "We're hitting everywhere from Lake Como, Positano, Amalfi Coast, Rome, Tuscany, Florence. We're hitting it all."

