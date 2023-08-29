Derek Hough’s Groomsmen Included Sister Julianne’s Ex-Husband Brooks Laich and Mark Ballas: See the Pic!

Derek Hough had a great support system on his big day!

At his Aug. 24 wedding to Hayley Erbert, the Dancing with the Stars alum had a special group of guys by his side, including his sister Julianne Hough’s ex-husband Brooks Laich and best friend Mark Ballas, who doubled as best man.

For Ballas, 37 — who recently wrapped his time as a pro dancer on DWTS — taking on the role of best man at his pal’s California wedding was a full-circle moment, given that Derek, 38, was best man at his 2016 wedding to BC Jean.

Groomsman Laich, 40, has remained friendly with both Hough siblings following his divorce from Julianne, 35, who was also part of the wedding party.

The retired NHL player and Julianne, who first went public with their relationship in 2014, tied the knot in 2017 and split nearly three years later in 2020. Their divorce was finalized in 2022.

Following the couple’s separation, they appeared to remain amicable, interacting with each other on social media and even spending time together as friends. In July 2020, two months after the couple announced their split, Laich joined Julianne to celebrate her 32nd birthday.

Derek also remained friendly with the retired hockey player following the split. In the months following the separation, the DWTS alum played ping pong with a group that included Laich as well as his now-wife, Hayley, 28.

A few days later, Laich celebrated his 37th birthday with the same group.

Derek’s other groomsmen included travel influencer Garrett Gee, celebrity trainer Mark Harari, actor Giovanni Spano and Derek's brother-in-law, Michael Poole, who also officiated the ceremony.

Like the groom, the six men looked dapper in black tuxes, while the bridal party glowed in silky champagne attire. Hayley’s gown, designed by Georgina Chapman from Marchesa, was an off-the-shoulder number that she called “classic” and “timeless.”

Other stars in attendance for the forest nuptials included Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Freida Pinto, Maria Menounos and Alfonso Ribeiro. Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec and his wife — whom he met on DWTS! — Kym Johnson were also on the guest list.

The couple said “I do” under an arch of pink and white roses — and a rich, green canopy of redwood trees.

"We're in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that's surrounded by all these smaller trees," Hayley told PEOPLE of the romantic spot. "They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother.

“The symbolism of it was beautiful,” she continued. “We're here, planting our seeds to grow our family."

Derek echoed the bride, calling the cliffside location in Carmel, California “one of the most breathtaking places."

"It's like a fairytale,” he added.

