Weddings Derek Hough's Groomsmen Included Sister Julianne's Ex-Husband Brooks Laich and Mark Ballas: See the Pic! The 'DWTS' alum had the former NHL player and his best pal by his side during the Aug. 24 ceremony By Bailey Richards Updated on August 29, 2023 01:43PM EDT Derek Hough (middle front) and his groomsmen at his Aug. 24 wedding to Hayley Erbert. Photo: Amy and Stuart Photography Derek Hough had a great support system on his big day! At his Aug. 24 wedding to Hayley Erbert, the Dancing with the Stars alum had a special group of guys by his side, including his sister Julianne Hough's ex-husband Brooks Laich and best friend Mark Ballas, who doubled as best man. For Ballas, 37 — who recently wrapped his time as a pro dancer on DWTS — taking on the role of best man at his pal's California wedding was a full-circle moment, given that Derek, 38, was best man at his 2016 wedding to BC Jean. Amy and Stuart Photography Inside Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's California Wedding: See All the Emotional Moments (Exclusive Photos) Groomsman Laich, 40, has remained friendly with both Hough siblings following his divorce from Julianne, 35, who was also part of the wedding party. The retired NHL player and Julianne, who first went public with their relationship in 2014, tied the knot in 2017 and split nearly three years later in 2020. Their divorce was finalized in 2022. Following the couple's separation, they appeared to remain amicable, interacting with each other on social media and even spending time together as friends. In July 2020, two months after the couple announced their split, Laich joined Julianne to celebrate her 32nd birthday. Amy and Stuart Photography Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich's Relationship Timeline Derek also remained friendly with the retired hockey player following the split. In the months following the separation, the DWTS alum played ping pong with a group that included Laich as well as his now-wife, Hayley, 28. A few days later, Laich celebrated his 37th birthday with the same group. Derek's other groomsmen included travel influencer Garrett Gee, celebrity trainer Mark Harari, actor Giovanni Spano and Derek's brother-in-law, Michael Poole, who also officiated the ceremony. See All the Celebrities Who Attended Derek Hough's Northern California Wedding to Hayley Erbert (Exclusive) Like the groom, the six men looked dapper in black tuxes, while the bridal party glowed in silky champagne attire. Hayley's gown, designed by Georgina Chapman from Marchesa, was an off-the-shoulder number that she called "classic" and "timeless." Amy and Stuart Photography Other stars in attendance for the forest nuptials included Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Freida Pinto, Maria Menounos and Alfonso Ribeiro. Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec and his wife — whom he met on DWTS! — Kym Johnson were also on the guest list. The couple said "I do" under an arch of pink and white roses — and a rich, green canopy of redwood trees. "We're in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that's surrounded by all these smaller trees," Hayley told PEOPLE of the romantic spot. "They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. "The symbolism of it was beautiful," she continued. "We're here, planting our seeds to grow our family." Derek Hough Marries Hayley Erbert in 'Regal' Redwood Forest Wedding with 'Epic Barn Dance Party' (Exclusive) Derek echoed the bride, calling the cliffside location in Carmel, California "one of the most breathtaking places." "It's like a fairytale," he added.