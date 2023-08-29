Derek Hough’s Groomsmen Included Sister Julianne’s Ex-Husband Brooks Laich and Mark Ballas: See the Pic!

The 'DWTS' alum had the former NHL player and his best pal by his side during the Aug. 24 ceremony

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 29, 2023 01:43PM EDT
Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Derek Hough (middle front) and his groomsmen at his Aug. 24 wedding to Hayley Erbert. Photo:

Amy and Stuart Photography

Derek Hough had a great support system on his big day!

At his Aug. 24 wedding to Hayley Erbert, the Dancing with the Stars alum had a special group of guys by his side, including his sister Julianne Hough’s ex-husband Brooks Laich and best friend Mark Ballas, who doubled as best man.

For Ballas, 37 — who recently wrapped his time as a pro dancer on DWTS — taking on the role of best man at his pal’s California wedding was a full-circle moment, given that Derek, 38, was best man at his 2016 wedding to BC Jean.

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.

Amy and Stuart Photography

Groomsman Laich, 40, has remained friendly with both Hough siblings following his divorce from Julianne, 35, who was also part of the wedding party.

The retired NHL player and Julianne, who first went public with their relationship in 2014, tied the knot in 2017 and split nearly three years later in 2020. Their divorce was finalized in 2022.

Following the couple’s separation, they appeared to remain amicable, interacting with each other on social media and even spending time together as friends. In July 2020, two months after the couple announced their split, Laich joined Julianne to celebrate her 32nd birthday.

Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.

Amy and Stuart Photography

Derek also remained friendly with the retired hockey player following the split. In the months following the separation, the DWTS alum played ping pong with a group that included Laich as well as his now-wife, Hayley, 28.

A few days later, Laich celebrated his 37th birthday with the same group.

Derek’s other groomsmen included travel influencer Garrett Gee, celebrity trainer Mark Harari, actor Giovanni Spano and Derek's brother-in-law, Michael Poole, who also officiated the ceremony.

Like the groom, the six men looked dapper in black tuxes, while the bridal party glowed in silky champagne attire. Hayley’s gown, designed by Georgina Chapman from Marchesa, was an off-the-shoulder number that she called “classic” and “timeless.”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert WEDDING, Aug 26, 2003.

Amy and Stuart Photography

Other stars in attendance for the forest nuptials included Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Freida Pinto, Maria Menounos and Alfonso Ribeiro. Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec and his wife — whom he met on DWTS! — Kym Johnson were also on the guest list.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The couple said “I do” under an arch of pink and white roses — and a rich, green canopy of redwood trees.

"We're in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that's surrounded by all these smaller trees," Hayley told PEOPLE of the romantic spot. "They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother.

“The symbolism of it was beautiful,” she continued. “We're here, planting our seeds to grow our family."

Derek echoed the bride, calling the cliffside location in Carmel, California “one of the most breathtaking places."

"It's like a fairytale,” he added.

Related Articles
Mandy Moore Cheers on Ex Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker
Mandy Moore Praises Ex Andy Roddick, Calls Him a ‘Formative Part of My Young Adult Life’
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez attend 2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2017
Selena Gomez Denies Speculation That 'Single Soon' Is About Her Ex-Boyfriend The Weeknd
Bad Bunny Shares Nude Selfie, Wears a "K" Necklace and Sips 818 Tequila in New Photos
Bad Bunny Strips Down, Wears 'K' Chain, Sips 818 Tequila in New Photos amid Kendall Jenner Dating Rumors
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert WEDDING, Aug 26, 2003. Nina dobrev shawn white
See All the Celebrities Who Attended Derek Hough’s Northern California Wedding to Hayley Erbert (Exclusive)
Kevin Costner attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons
Kevin Costner Returns to Santa Barbara After Ex Christine Requests $175K in Monthly Child Support
David Arquette, Coco
David Arquette Says He's 'So Proud' Daughter Coco Is Going to College: 'We Love You'
Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Julianne Hough Comments on Photos of Brother Derek Hough's Wedding: 'Most Breathtaking Weekend'
Derek Hough Hayley Erbert Wedding.
Inside Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's California Wedding: See All the Emotional Moments (Exclusive Photos)
Halle Berry, Naomi Watts, Justin Theroux and More Celebrate National Dog Day
Halle Berry, Brooke Shields, Justin Theroux and More Celebrate National Dog Day
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco and Friends Take Fun 'Girl's Trip' and Wear Matching 'Chicken Nightgowns'
Rebel Wilson Ramona Agruma Sydney
Rebel Wilson Gives Followers a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at 'Winter in Sydney' with Her Fiancée
Jennifer Lopez, Instagram, Brown Blazer
Jennifer Lopez's Business Casual Outfit Included a Polished Blazer in Fall's Favorite Color
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner’s Ex Requests $175K in Monthly Child Support, a $46K Increase, Ahead of Court Hearing
Shakira to Receive Video Vanguard Award at 2023 MTV VMAs: 'She's a Trailblazer for Women'
Shakira to Be Honored with Video Vanguard Award at 2023 MTV VMAs: 'She's a Trailblazer for Women'
Shay Mitchell attends The Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall on December 05, 2022 in London, England. / Stasher Reusable Silicone Storage Bag
Shay Mitchell's Amazon Shopping Cart Includes ‘Game-Changing’ Reusable Bags, Fuzzy Slippers, and Castor Oil
Mac Miller, Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Pays Subtle Tribute to Late Ex Mac Miller in New Video for Their First Collab 'The Way'