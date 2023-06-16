Derek and Julianne Hough are dancing into demolition.

The siblings, who rose to fame during their stint on Dancing with the Stars, teamed up with Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott on an episode of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU to renovate one of their close friends’ condos.

The Houghs have known their friend Mark for over 15 years. What started out as a relationship with their personal trainer has blossomed into a strongly held friendship that’s endured over a decade. After being forced to shut down his gym during the pandemic, the siblings wanted to lend a helping hand and surprise him with a renovation with the help of the Scott twins.

HGTV

In the exclusive clip from the episode, above, the four face off in some friendly competition while demolishing their friend's kitchen.

Drew — no stranger to onscreen sibling rivalry — asks the Houghs, "When you guys were competing on Dancing with the Stars, who won more times?”

Derek, who has competed more than 15 times, is quick to jump in to claim his six Mirrorball Trophies, but Julianne points out that “I won twice, but I only did five seasons."

"We’re not counting ratio, we’re talking about hardware," Derek shoots back.

HGTV

With this info, Drew declares “I pick Derek on my team" as Julianne taunts them with "good luck!" A confused Jonathan asks, “What are we teaming up for?”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Practice a dance. We’re going to compete to see who’s better,” Drew explains.

Julianne and Jonathan are first to compete with the Scott twin taking the Hough sister’s hand and pulling her in for a twirl. Julianne melts into a deep dip supported by Jonathan before he lifts her into the air as she kicks her leg out over the kitchen peninsula. The two finish off their set with a bit of freestyle before handing it off to Derek and Drew.

HGTV

Derek gives a quick count off before beatboxing as the two gyrate their hips. “Take my hand man,” the dancer exclaims, before reaching out to the Property Brothers. Derek does a quick spin before jumping into Drew’s arm and finishing with a dip.

“You have to have fun while you demo, especially when you dance-demo,” Drew explains in a closing interview on the show.

Watch Derek and Julianne Hough’s episode of Celebrity IOU on Monday, June 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.