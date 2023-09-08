Ala. Sheriff's Deputy Fatally Shoots Dispatcher Girlfriend Before Turning Gun on Himself

Two Alabama sheriff’s office employees were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, according to a release from the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say sheriff’s deputy Kenneth Booth pulled a gun and shot dispatcher Alexis White before turning the gun on himself while in Orange Beach, reported WEAR News. The pair were found by local police, the sheriff’s office said.

WEAR reported that the violent incident happened early Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office said White and Booth had been dating. Before the shooting, the pair had been in an argument that “seemingly escalated.”

“Our family here at the Sheriff’s Office is devastated,” Sheriff Matt Gentry said in a statement. “We are all in shock and saddened to our very core. Our hearts go out to the families of all those involved.”

Gentry noted in his statement that White had worked for the sheriff’s office since she was 16 and that she had been a charter member of its Youth Advisory Academy, and had been both a participant and a coach.

Kenneth Booth. Cullman County Sheriff's Office

“There are not enough words to express what she and her family mean to me,” Gentry said. “I am literally heartbroken. I feel like Lexi is one of my own kids.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

