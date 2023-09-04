Denzel Washington's 'Equalizer 3' Earns Second-Highest Labor Day Weekend Box Office of All Time

Director Antoine Fuqua's "The Equalizer 3" stars Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning

Published on September 4, 2023 04:16PM EDT
THE EQUALIZER 3, Denzel Washington, 2023
Denzel Washington (left) and Andrea Dodero (right) in The Equalizer 3. Photo:

Stefano Montesi /Sony Pictures Entertainment /Everett

Denzel Washington is back at the top of the box office.

The Equalizer 3 made an estimated $42 million at the domestic box office over the four-day holiday weekend, making it the second-highest Labor Day weekend ever, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Marvel Studios' 2021 movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings still holds the holiday weekend's record with $94.6 million two years ago.

Equalizer 3 sees Washington, 68, return as Robert McCall, who takes up a quiet life in Southern Italy and eventually comes to blows with local members of the mafia.

The third movie in Washington's Equalizer franchise with director Antoine Fuqua has Washington reunite with Dakota Fanning 19 years after they made 2004's Man on Fire.

Fuqua, 57, recently told PEOPLE that fans “come up to me all the time” to praise the action franchise. “They love Robert McCall,” he said of the character. “I think it has to do with justice. People, they want justice, and obviously in a movie you get to see that happen.”

Denzel Washinton, Equalizer 3 trailer
Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Equalizer 3 has positioned itself as the conclusion to the trilogy for Washington, though Fuqua said he’s open to spinoffs.

“Never say never. I'm going to miss Robert McCall. I think it was a great character. My hero,” he said, adding, “But it feels like it's the last one.”

THE EQUALIZER 3, Denzel Washington, 2023
Denzel Washington in The Equalizer 3.

Stefano Montesi /Sony Pictures Entertainment /Everett

While Washington's new movie took the top of the domestic box office, Barbie held second place as it took in another $10.6 million, raising its overall box office performance in the United States to $609 million, per Box Office Mojo. Barbie is the highest-grossing movie of the year so far.

Blue Beetle, Gran Turismo and Oppenheimer rounded out the top five films over the weekend.

The Equalizer 3 is in theaters now.

