Denzel Washington Had a 'Fatherly' Bond with Dakota Fanning on 'Equalizer 3' Set, Director Says (Exclusive)

"You could see the love they both have for each other," says director Antoine Fuqua

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 03:23PM EDT
The Equalizer 3 Photo Call
Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington on set of "The Equalizer 3".

Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning reunite in The Equalizer 3, nearly 20 years after working together on 2004's Man on Fire, which came out when Fanning was just 10 years old. And while their on-set dynamic has evolved over time, some things remain the same.

Antoine Fuqua, who again directs the latest Equalizer entry, tells PEOPLE that Washington, 68, had a "little bit of a fatherly, mentor relationship" with Fanning, 29, this time around.

"But also, Dakota is very competitive, and, obviously, as a child her first experience with Denzel Washington is very powerful, emotional," says Fuqua. "But you can see how she has grown quite a bit. I think it was more fascinating for Denzel than anyone else."

"Every once in a while when I would yell cut he would just look over and be like, 'I can't believe she's like a grown woman now.' I think it was more fascinating for him than anyone else," the director says.

Fuqua, 57, says that despite the two actors' "different styles," both Washington and Fanning are "both extremely professional and focused — laser-focused."

Antoine Fuqua, Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington promote the upcoming film "The Equalizer 3" at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Antoine Fuqua, Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington in April 2023.

Ethan Miller/Getty

"With Denzel, we have our rhythm and our process, which has been established since Training Day, so it's quite different than with Dakota," said Fuqua, who directed Washington to a Best Actor Oscar win with 2001's Training Day.

He adds, "But by the end of it, it was very similar rhythm that I had with Dakota where I wouldn't even have to tell her something and she would just adjust. She knew. It's that high-level intelligence and professionalism."

Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington 'MAN ON FIRE' FILM PREMIERE, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 18 APR 2004
Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington in April 2004. E Charbonneau/Bei/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In Equalizer 3, Washington reprises his role of Robert McCall, a retired government assassin who now uses his brutal set of skills as somewhat of a vigilante. This time, he settles in a small town in Italy, warding off the mafia.

Fanning steps in as a CIA agent named Emma, a young analyst who impresses McCall with her investigative work.

Fuqua says it was "easy" to orchestrate the Washington and Fanning reunion. And he enjoyed sitting back and watching the former costars side by side.

"During rehearsal, just in conversations you could see the repertoire between the two and the love they both have for each other and the respect," he says. "That was fun for me to watch."

The Equalizer 3 is in theaters Friday.

Related Articles
Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet for 'Under the Skin' during the 70th Venice International Film Festival
Scarlett Johansson Was 'Almost in Tears' When 'Under the Skin' Was Booed in Venice, Says Festival Director
Zendaya Says She Would Love to Play a 'Villain of Sorts' in a Future Project: 'Tap into the Evil'
Zendaya Says She Would Love to Play a 'Villain of Sorts' in a Future Project: 'Tap Into the Evil'
Michael Fassbender as an assassin in The Killer
Michael Fassbender Is an Assassin on a Mission in Netflix's 'The Killer' Trailer
Hugh Jackman The Son 10 24 22
Hugh Jackman Puts Out Public Plea to Help Him Connect with Blind Middle School Student
Orlando Bloom was seen leaving Nobu Restaurant without Katy Perry after a solo sushi lunch by the beach
Orlando Bloom Enjoys Solo Lunch at Nobu After Saint-Tropez Vacation with Fiancée Katy Perry
On Fire trailer
Peter Facinelli Plays a Family Man Fleeing a Deadly Wildfire in ‘On Fire’ Trailer (Exclusive)
Denis Villeneuve attends the UK Special Screening of "Dune" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England
'Dune' Director Denis Villeneuve Says 'There Are Words on Paper' for a Third Movie
Lupita Nyong'o Shares Emotional Tribute to Chadwick Boseman 3 Years After His Death
Lupita Nyong'o Remembers Chadwick Boseman's 'Suave Flare' in Emotional Tribute 3 Years After His Death
Kevin Costner attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons
Kevin Costner Returns to Santa Barbara After Ex Christine Requests $175K in Monthly Child Support
Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry
Halle Berry Is 'Relieved' Her Divorce from Olivier Martinez Is Settled: 'Ready to Move On' (Exclusive Source)
Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Halle Berry Is the 'Happiest' with 'Soulmate' Van Hunt: They're on 'Another Level' (Exclusive Source)
Zachary Levi and girlfriend Caroline Tyler spotted walking around Toronto after Zachary attended the Toronto Fan Expo where he signed autographs for fans.
Zachary Levi and Girlfriend Caroline Tyler Laugh Together as They Step Out in Toronto: Photo
Rebel Wilson Ramona Agruma Sydney
Rebel Wilson Gives Followers a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at 'Winter in Sydney' with Her Fiancée
Barbie movie Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie
'Barbie' Becomes Warner Bros.' Biggest Movie of All Time as It Hits $1.34 Billion at Worldwide Box Office
Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu Cast as Next Audrey and Seymour in 'Little Shop of Horrors' (Exclusive)
Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu Cast as Next Audrey and Seymour in 'Little Shop of Horrors' in N.Y.C. (Exclusive)
Glynn Turman as A Philip Randolph and Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin in Rustin
Colman Domingo Portrays Civil Rights Activist Bayard Rustin in Powerful Trailer for 'Rustin'