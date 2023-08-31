Fish Need X-Rays Too! Zoo Shares Photos of Angelfish Getting CT Scan to Address Health Issues

"Our veterinary medicine teams sedated the fish and ran water intermittently over its gills," the Denver Zoo wrote on Instagram about the process

By
Published on August 31, 2023 04:28PM EDT
Fish getting a CT scan
Fish getting a CT scan. Photo:

Courtesy of Denver Zoo

Talk about a fish out of water!

A French angelfish at the Denver Zoo got a CT scan this week — and the zoo gave animal lovers a peek into what that process looked like.

On Tuesday, the Denver Zoo shared two images of the fish getting the X-ray scan on Instagram. The zoo wrote alongside the surprising snapshots that it provides the "highest level of care" to all its residents and that specialists decided the angelfish required a CT after the fish was observed swimming abnormally.

"Have you ever seen a fish get a CT scan? 🐠 Here at Denver Zoo, our animal health and care teams are dedicated to ensuring every single one of our animals receives the care they need to thrive," the zoo noted in the social media post.

"When animal care specialists in Tropical Discovery noticed a French angelfish was experiencing buoyancy issues and swimming abnormally, they brought the fish to our new Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital for an exam," the post continued.

Medicine teams "sedated" the fish — shown in one Instagram photo resting atop a sponge — and "ran water intermittently over its gills" while it was examined and given a CT scan.

"We're happy to share that this little fish was on a treatment plan and is now back to happily swimming in its Tropical Discovery home," the Denver Zoo added about how the angelfish's buoyancy issues were resolved.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Our animal care and health teams will continue to monitor this fabulous fish," the Denver Zoo concluded its post. "From the tiniest tree frog to a full-grown grizzly bear, we're proud to offer the highest level of care to our animal residents!"

Fish getting a CT scan
Fish getting a CT scan.

Courtesy of Denver Zoo

While Instagram users joked that they "want to be on that fish's insurance," they also seemed impressed by the zoo's hospital, which provides care for over 3,000 animals.

Curious animal lovers can go on a tour of the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital, which gives visitors a 45-minute "behind-the-scenes experience with an expert guide," according to the zoo's site.

In July, 11-year-old Charlie Clinton of Oklahoma caught a Pacu in a neighborhood pond. The fish, which closely resembles a piranha and is native to South America, has teeth that look like those of a human.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation wrote on Twitter (now known as X) at the time that while Pacu fish "are generally harmless to humans," dumping unwanted animals in waterways is "so harmful to native wildlife."

"DO NOT RELEASE YOUR PETS. THEY ARE AN EXOTIC, INVASIVE SPECIES THAT CAN CAUSE DAMAGE TO OUR LOCAL ECOSYSTEMS," the department tweeted with a photo of the Pacu caught in Oklahoma.

Related Articles
A rare Amur Tiger dying at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado after a freak accident
Amur Tiger Dies in 'Freak Accident' After Falling Off Bench at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Ruby Franke, Family Vlogger Accused of Child Abuse After Malnourished Child Crawls Out of Window for Help
Family Vlogger Accused of Child Abuse After Malnourished Child Allegedly Asks Neighbor for Help
Deep green forest blankets meadows laying below a mountain peak
Remains of Missing Hiker Found 7 Years After He Disappeared in Idaho Mountain Range
Nebraska Police Pull Over Driver with Bull in Passenger Seat
Driver with Adult Bull in Passenger Seat Pulled Over by Nebraska Police: ‘Some Citable Issues’
The tallest waterslide in America, The Rise of Icarus
The Tallest Waterslide in America Is Under Construction in this Midwest City: See the Images
Alligator spotted in New Jersey Lake.
Alligator Spotted in New Jersey Lake Still at Large After a Week of Eluding Authorities
Kouri Richins and family
Children's Author Accused of Poisoning Husband with Fentanyl – Her Side of the Story: 'A Lot Will Come Out at Trial' (Exclusive)
Giant Panda Tian Tian Birthday Smithsonian's National Zoo
Smithsonian's National Zoo Panda Treated to Sweet 26th Birthday Celebration
Kouri Richins cover
How Sisters of Utah Father Allegedly Poisoned By His Wife Pushed Investigation Forward: ‘Not Giving Up’ (Exclusive)
Beyonce performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia
Beyoncé to Become Honorary Mayor of Santa Clara, Will Be Given a Key to the City Ahead of 'Renaissance' Tour Stop
Police tape hangs before a crime scene. There are several types of crimes that are studied within sociology.
Knife-Wielding Utah Woman Who Had 'Many Beers' Attempts to Kidnap Stranger's Infant: Police
missing cat bob
Kansas Cat Found 1,200 Miles Away in North Carolina 10 Years After He Went Missing
Fire Station Support Dog
Connecticut Fire Department Adopts Beagle Puppy Firefighters Rescued from Hot Car
South Carolina Zoo Will Permanently Close Following Settlement in PETA Lawsuit
South Carolina Zoo Will Permanently Close Following Settlement in PETA Lawsuit
Owner of dog left at airport charged, Pittsburgh PA
Pet Owner Who Abandoned Dog at Airport to Travel to 'Resort Destination' Is Charged, Police Say
Dog Found
Loose Dog Jumps into Police Car with 'Please Help' Note Attached to Her Collar