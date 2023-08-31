Fish Need X-Rays Too! Zoo Shares Photos of Angelfish Getting CT Scan to Address Health Issues

Talk about a fish out of water!

A French angelfish at the Denver Zoo got a CT scan this week — and the zoo gave animal lovers a peek into what that process looked like.

On Tuesday, the Denver Zoo shared two images of the fish getting the X-ray scan on Instagram. The zoo wrote alongside the surprising snapshots that it provides the "highest level of care" to all its residents and that specialists decided the angelfish required a CT after the fish was observed swimming abnormally.

"Have you ever seen a fish get a CT scan? 🐠 Here at Denver Zoo, our animal health and care teams are dedicated to ensuring every single one of our animals receives the care they need to thrive," the zoo noted in the social media post.

"When animal care specialists in Tropical Discovery noticed a French angelfish was experiencing buoyancy issues and swimming abnormally, they brought the fish to our new Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital for an exam," the post continued.

Medicine teams "sedated" the fish — shown in one Instagram photo resting atop a sponge — and "ran water intermittently over its gills" while it was examined and given a CT scan.

"We're happy to share that this little fish was on a treatment plan and is now back to happily swimming in its Tropical Discovery home," the Denver Zoo added about how the angelfish's buoyancy issues were resolved.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Our animal care and health teams will continue to monitor this fabulous fish," the Denver Zoo concluded its post. "From the tiniest tree frog to a full-grown grizzly bear, we're proud to offer the highest level of care to our animal residents!"

Fish getting a CT scan. Courtesy of Denver Zoo

While Instagram users joked that they "want to be on that fish's insurance," they also seemed impressed by the zoo's hospital, which provides care for over 3,000 animals.

Curious animal lovers can go on a tour of the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital, which gives visitors a 45-minute "behind-the-scenes experience with an expert guide," according to the zoo's site.

In July, 11-year-old Charlie Clinton of Oklahoma caught a Pacu in a neighborhood pond. The fish, which closely resembles a piranha and is native to South America, has teeth that look like those of a human.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation wrote on Twitter (now known as X) at the time that while Pacu fish "are generally harmless to humans," dumping unwanted animals in waterways is "so harmful to native wildlife."

"DO NOT RELEASE YOUR PETS. THEY ARE AN EXOTIC, INVASIVE SPECIES THAT CAN CAUSE DAMAGE TO OUR LOCAL ECOSYSTEMS," the department tweeted with a photo of the Pacu caught in Oklahoma.

