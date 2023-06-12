Denver Nuggets Win 2023 NBA Finals After Defeating Miami Heat 94-89

For the first time ever, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions.

The Nuggets won 94 to 89 against the Miami Heat Monday night — making history for the team. This is not only the Nuggets’ first time winning the Championship, but it is also their first time making it to the NBA Finals.

It wasn’t until this year that the Nuggets won the Western Conference — they lost in their four previous trips to the Western Conference Finals in 1978, 1985, 2009, and 2020. Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic led the team to the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The Nuggets finished the 2022-23 regular season with a record of 53-29 — the best record in the Western Conference.

In the playoffs, the Nuggets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games before beating the Phoenix Suns in six games.

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty

The Nuggets then swept the Los Angeles Lakers four games straight in the Western Conference Finals.

The Heat ended the regular season 44-33 before their surprising run as an eight-seed. They defeated the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games.