Denver Nuggets Win 2023 NBA Finals After Defeating Miami Heat 94-89

The Denver Nuggets won their first NBA Championship Monday night, beating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals in five games

By Staff Author
Published on June 12, 2023 11:07PM EDT
The Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) drives against the Miami Heat's Kevin Love (42) during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals at the Kaseya Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Miami. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Nikola Jokić. Photo:

Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty

For the first time ever, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions.

The Nuggets won 94 to 89 against the Miami Heat Monday night — making history for the team. This is not only the Nuggets’ first time winning the Championship, but it is also their first time making it to the NBA Finals. 

It wasn’t until this year that the Nuggets won the Western Conference — they lost in their four previous trips to the Western Conference Finals in 1978, 1985, 2009, and 2020. Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic led the team to the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The Nuggets finished the 2022-23 regular season with a record of 53-29 — the best record in the Western Conference.

In the playoffs, the Nuggets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games before beating the Phoenix Suns in six games.

PHOENIX, AZ - MAY 11: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks to pass the ball during Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semi-finals against the Denver Nuggets on May 11, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty

The Nuggets then swept the Los Angeles Lakers four games straight in the Western Conference Finals.

The Heat ended the regular season 44-33 before their surprising run as an eight-seed. They defeated the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals in seven games.

