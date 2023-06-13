9 Injured in Denver Shooting Amid Nuggets Championship Celebrations

Nine people were shot amid celebrations for the Denver Nuggets’ NBA championship victory early Tuesday morning, about three-and-a-half hours after the final buzzer.



The Denver Police Department said in a statement that a suspect is in custody and no one was killed, but three people are in critical condition.

“This is a complex, ongoing investigation in its early stages,” Denver police said early Tuesday morning. “Preliminary info indicates multiple shots were fired during an altercation involving several individuals.”

Police said the shooting took place in the 2000 block of Market St. in downtown Denver, about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets celebrated the city’s first NBA Championship. The location of the scene is about a block and a half away from Coors Field, where the Colorado Rockies play, in a neighborhood filled with bars and restaurants.



According to police, six of the victims and the suspect “are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.”

Denver Police. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver Police spokesperson Dough Schepman told NBC News that “as far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time,” but that the shooting “did occur in the area where we had largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.”



Schepman told NBC the crowd celebrating the Nuggets win had thinned out “quite a bit” by the time of the shooting. Video from the aftermath, shared by The Associated Press, showed police had roped off the block where the shooting occurred while dozens and dozens of officers patrolled the scene.

The AP reported the suspect was a man, though no further identification was available as of Tuesday morning.

The Denver shooting was the 291st mass shooting in the United States already this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot.



The incident comes after two mass shootings took place during other celebrations in recent days, including at a graduation ceremony in Virginia where a father and son were killed, and at a graduation party in Maryland where three people were killed.