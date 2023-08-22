Wealthy Dentist Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Wife During Hunting Trip in Zambia

A wealthy American dentist convicted of murdering his wife while the two were on a hunting trip in Zambia was sentenced to life in prison Monday, multiple news outlets, including The Washington Post and the Associated Press, reports.

Larry Rudolph was found guilty on July 31 of fatally shooting his wife Bianca in 2016 with a 12-gauge shotgun blast to the chest. He initially said that Bianca must have shot herself as she packed her gun away.

But FBI and U.S. consular officials believed that Bianca Rudolph, Larry's wife of 34 years, was shot from 6.5 to 8 feet, as well as determined that it was not likely she pulled the shotgun's trigger based on a reconstruction of the incident, per The New York Times.

Prosecutors said that Rudolph murdered his wife so he could collect life insurance worth millions and continue his relationship with his girlfriend Lori Milliron. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Colorado, Rudolph filed fraudulent claims on nine separate life insurance policies to obtain about $4.9 million.

FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek said in a statement: “The defendant in this case thought he could murder his wife overseas and get away with it. He was wrong and will now be held accountable for his actions thanks to the relentless pursuit of justice by the dedicated men and women of the FBI, DOJ, and the family of Bianca Rudolph, who never lost faith in the judicial system."

Both Larry and Bianca Rudolph were planning on departing their hunting camp in Kafue National Park on the morning of Oct. 11, 2016. In his testimony, per the AP, Rudolph stated that the shotgun that the two got for a leopard hunt went off accidentally. According to him, Rudolph was in the bathroom when he heard gunfire and then discovered Bianca on the floor bleeding, per the Associated Press.

During Rudolph’s trial in Denver, a federal prosecutor said that Rudolph admitted to the shooting while dining with Milliron upon hearing in 2020 that the FBI was probing into the death of Bianca, per the AP.

Rudolph told jurors that "I did not kill my wife. I could not murder my wife. I would not murder my wife," the AP reported.

“This result shows that no matter how much money, prestige, or power you have, you will be held accountable for your crimes,” U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said in a statement following Rudolph’s sentencing. “The fact that justice arrived today is no accident. It was part of a dedicated effort by public servants committed to the cause of justice. We are grateful to the attorneys, staff, and investigators who made today’s result possible.”

In a statement to PEOPLE Tuesday morning, attorney David Oscar Markus, who is representing Rudolph along with Margot Moss, and Lauren Doyle, wrote: “Larry is innocent. He did not murder his wife. We are looking forward to the appeal in this matter, in which we have a number of very promising issues.”

Markus also said that Rudolph had no financial motive for the killing since his dental practice near Pittsburgh is worth $10 million, per court documents obtained by CNN.

In addition to the life sentence, Rudolph has been ordered to pay $4,877,744 in restitution and a fine of $2 million as well as forfeiture of assets obtained following the crime.

Milliron, Rudolph’s girlfriend, had been earlier sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for being an accessory to the murder, obstructing the investigation into the crime, and committing perjury before a grand jury, said U.S. Attorney’s Office in a statement.

John Dill, Milliron’s attorney, said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time: "We are disappointed in the jury's verdict, but that is our system. Lori Milliron is innocent of the charges and we will continue to fight to exonerate her.

