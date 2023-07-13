James Craig — the Colorado dentist accused of killing his wife Angela Craig earlier this year — typed “Is arsenic detectable in an autopsy?” and “How to make murder look like a heart attack” in online search engines, police say. Days later, Angela Googled her symptoms and searched for medical help.

“This is a person who is tragically being slowly poisoned by her husband," District Attorney John Kellner said in a new court hearing on Wednesday, per the Associated Press.

At the hearing, James, 45, was accused of allegedly ordering poisons online right before his wife experienced symptoms such as vertigo, shaking and cold lips.

Angela, 43, died March 18 after being taken off life support during her third hospital visit. Arapahoe County coroner Kelly Lear testified on Wednesday that Angela died from cyanide and tetrahydrozoline poisoning, a substance found in over-the-counter eye drops.

Angela and James Craig smiling. Angela and James Craig/Facebook

James' lawyers denied that the dentist put poison in his wife’s protein shakes, as police assert, and that the lead detective had a bias against him. However, Judge Shay Whitaker ultimately ruled that there was enough evidence in the case to proceed with a trial.

James — who attended the hearing in an orange jail uniform — was allegedly having an affair with Texas orthodontist Karin Cain while Angela was sick in the hospital, per NBC News. It's unclear if James has denied the affair. On Tuesday, Cain spoke out for the first time in a sit-down interview with ABC News, denying knowledge of James' marital status at the time.

"If I had known what was true, I would not have been with this person," Cain said. "I didn't willingly have a relationship with somebody who was in a marriage."

According to Cain, she and James met at a dental conference last February and were together for three weeks. At the time, she was in the process of divorcing her husband of nearly 30 years.

"There's been no planning a future together," Cain said of herself and James, noting he alleged to her that he was also getting a divorce and that he and Angela "hadn't been living together" and he had his own apartment.

James Craig, Angela Craig and family. Facebook

She added: "I can't even imagine the loss of a family member and then to consider that it could be at the hands of someone that had been in the family for 25 years."

The Aurora Police Department announced that James was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in March.

He was accused of killing Angela, the mother of his six children, by dosing her with potassium cyanide between March 6 and March 15.

According to the arrest affidavit reviewed by PEOPLE, this wasn’t the first time he allegedly poisoned her.

Authorities claimed James previously poisoned Angela "five to six years ago." It's unclear if James has denied the allegation.

A source close to the victim allegedly told police that James had "drugged her [Angela] (with an unknown drug) because he had planned to go into their bathroom and give himself a lethal injection of something and commit suicide."

"James told Angela he drugged her so she wouldn't find him, nor be able to save him, which would give the lethal drugs time to kill him," the redacted affidavit read.

Citing text messages between the couple, authorities claimed Angela was aware of the prior alleged poisoning attempt.

She texted James from the hospital March 6, "I feel drugged.”

"Given our history, I know that must be triggering," he allegedly replied. "Just for the record, I didn't drug you."

The affidavit also alleged that the dentist had a long-standing obsession with pornography and a history of cheating on his wife.

A person close to Angela allegedly told police James said he was "addicted to porn since he was a teenager" and had "multiple affairs with several women."

The affairs were ongoing, police said, who alleged they found evidence James was exchanging "intimate" and "sexually explicit" emails with Cain, with whom he wanted to "start a new life with."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.