It’s a “match” made in heaven!

On Thursday, Dennis Shapovalov and Mirjam Bjorklund, both professional tennis stars, announced their engagement with a joint Instagram post — which features the couple sharing an intimate moment in Bastad, Sweden.

The three-photo carousel starts with Shapovalov making the move and getting down on one knee, as Bjorklund stares and raises her hands to her face in disbelief. The second slide is a still shot of the proposal, while the third depicts the couple moments later as they share a sweet kiss.

Bjorklund added a ring and white heart emoji under the photo, while Shapovalov opted for the infinity sign and a red heart. Several other players commented on the post to offer the happy couple a warm congratulations, including Gael Monfils, Félix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic.

Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam Bjorklund. Mirjam Bjorklund/Instagram

British WTA player Katie Boulter also left a heartfelt comment under the post. “Oh my god soooo cute! Congrats!!”

The Canadian professional and Swedish WTA player have been together since 2019.

Ahead of International Women’s Day this past March, Shapovalov made a passionate dedication in The Players’ Tribune to his now-fiancé — who last year qualified for a WTA 250, the fifth-highest tournament level on the tour below the Slams, the WTA Finals, the WTA 1000s and the WTA 500s. In his essay, Shapovalov talked about how appalled he was by tennis' gender pay gap.

“I used to be naive about tennis. When I started out, I kind of assumed that male and female pros were treated the same way. It just made sense, you know? I mean, why would it be any different?” he said, adding that Bjorklund was the one who opened his eyes to the gender gap, which he called “so unfair.”

Mirjam Bjorklund and Denis Shapovalov. Mirjam Bjorklund/Instagram

“I still don’t understand the thought process. Some say women don’t sell as many tickets, but when I go to matches the stadiums are full. I took a picture of the stands when Mirjam was playing Daria Saville at the WTA 250 in Washington, D.C., in August last year. It was packed. The game was crazy intense. The quality was unbelievable.”

“Saville won the third set in a tie break. The men were playing a 500 tournament there at the same time. The male winners in the first round got $14,280. Saville got $4,100.”

Last month, The WTA revealed plans for a revamped circuit structure, outlining ambitious goals and “a pathway to equal prize money” in a press release. This announcement came right on the heels of a special day for Shapovalov and Bjorklund.

The day before the WTA announced their circuit that emphasizes awarding women a prize purse equal to that which is currently rewarded on the ATP Tour, the couple was celebrating their 4-year anniversary.

“Happy 4 years with my bestie ❤️ looking forward to many more great years together,” Shapovalov said in a post on Instagram.