Dennis Rodman Gets Two Face Tattoos in an Intimate Spot: ‘Always By My Side’

Dennis Rodman's latest ink is quite cheeky.

The former NBA player, 62, revealed on Instagram that he got a second tattoo of his girlfriend Yella Yella's face — after getting one last month on his right cheek — but this time in a more intimate area.

On Instagram, he shared a clip of his tattoo artist unveiling a completed tattoo portrait of Yella Yella on his left upper hip, portraying her smiling with her hair on the right side of her face, alongside a tattoo of his own face with his signature glasses — on his butt cheek.

“Always By My Side 😮🫣🤭,” he captioned the Instagram post.

In a separate video of the event posted to his and Yella Yella’s YouTube channel, he described his decision to get the tattoo, saying, “I’m doing one thing that people have never done in their life. I’m trying to activate my love.”

He reiterated his love for Yella Yella multiple times in the video, and even told someone who asked off-camera that his new ink would be of “someone that loves me.”

“We got to see the pain of love, yes sir, the pain of love… how much I love this girl,” he added in the clip while prepping for the tattoo.

The video also showed Yella Yella waiting in a different room for Rodman to finish getting the tattoo around 1:30 a.m. She told the camera that she had no clue what ink “he is getting,” but that she hoped “it looks great.”



Dennis Rodman and Yella Yella. yellayella409/Instagram

Last month, Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Van Johnson shared an Instagram video showing off the former basketball pro’s realistic black-and-white portrait of Yella Yella on his cheek.

Yella Yella could be seen in the video smiling and squealing with glee as she grabbed his newly tatted face. “So I ain’t do too much today, cooled out at my townhome tattooed a living legends face of his woman on his face, that’s about it,” the tattoo artist captioned the post. “What y’all do?”

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Yella Yella said that the face ink wasn’t her idea — and she thought Rodman was “crazy” for wanting it.

“I actually told him not to do it,” she told the outlet. “I'm like, ‘What're you doing?’ ”

TMZ reported that Rodman originally wanted the portrait to be even bigger, prompting his girlfriend to call him “a wild boy.”

“This is my last dance with a woman,” Rodman told the outlet. “I thank her for loving me the way I am, and that's why I did it for her.”