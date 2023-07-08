Dennis Rodman Gets Huge Tattoo of Girlfriend Yella Yella on His Face: 'Why Not'

Dennis Rodman has some new ink.

The former NBA player, 62, showed his love for girlfriend Yella Yella in a very permanent way by getting a tattoo of her likeness on his face this week.

For the tribute to the singer and model, Rodman added to his already extensive tattoo collection by opting for a black-and-white realistic portrait of her on his cheek.

Rodman went to Van Johnson, a star of the tattoo reality show Black Ink Crew: Chicago, for the new ink.

In a video shared by Johnson on Instagram, Rodman's girlfriend reacts to the tattoo, smiling and squealing with glee as she grabs his newly tatted face.

“So I ain’t do too much today, cooled out at my townhome tattooed a living legends face of his woman on his face, that’s about it,” the Chicago tattoo artist captioned the post. “What y’all do?”



In an interview with TMZ Sports, Yella Yella said that the face ink wasn’t her idea — and she actually thought Rodman was “crazy” for wanting it.

“I actually told him not to do it,” she told the outlet. “I'm like, ‘What're you doing?’ ”

Rodman originally wanted the portrait to be even bigger, causing his girlfriend to dub him “a wild boy,” TMZ reported.

Dennis Rodman's face tattoo of girlfriend Yella Yella. Yella Yella/Instagram

“This is my last dance with a woman,” Rodman told the outlet, also calling Yella Yella “very lovely.”

He continued, “I thank her for loving me the way I am, and that's why I did it for her.”

Johnson also spoke with TMZ and assured the outlet that Rodman's ink is “really real.”

“He was a champ, he sat through it,” the tattoo artist said of Rodman, adding that he found the tattoo “pretty random,” but the former NBA player loves “the hell out that girl.”

The Chicago Bulls legend also uploaded a brief YouTube video showcasing the new ink to a new channel called "Dennis Rodman Yella Yella."

“Oh my, god,” Yella said in the video, looking at the cheek portrait. “It is really me.”

Rodman shared a sneak peek of the YouTube video on his Instagram account, which he captioned “WHY NOT."