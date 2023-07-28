Dennis Quaid Admits He's a 'Dorky Dad' to His Three Kids: 'Teenagers Are Awkward' (Exclusive)

The actor shares his son Jack with Meg Ryan and twins Thomas and Zoe with Kimberly Buffington

By Hannah Sacks
and
Julie Jordan
Julie Jordan Headshot
Julie Jordan

Published on July 28, 2023

Dennis Quaid is more like his Parent Trap persona than he thought!

Speaking with PEOPLE for this week's cover story, on newsstands Friday, the American Underdog actor, 69, opened up about his upcoming gospel album and chatted about being a dad to his three kids.

"I can be loud sometimes," he admits.

"I kind of feel like a dorky dad a lot because...especially my daughter makes me feel that way," he tells PEOPLE. "Very uncomfortable, awkward. Awkward. Teenagers are awkward."

"I love being a dad. I really do. I think I'm a good dad," he adds. "It turned out so far so good. Jack really turned out well. I'm really proud of him, and Thomas and Zoe too."

"They're really just great kids. I love watching them grow up and watching them change. I look back on us when I was 15 and you just don't have a clue what's going to happen to you in your life," Quaid continues. "I don't have a clue what's going to happen with them either, but it's day by day that they're coming along."

Quaid shares his 31-year-old son Jack with his second wife Meg Ryan. He shares his twins, Thomas and Zoe, 15, with his third wife Kate Buffington. Quaid married his fourth wife, Laura Savoie, in 2020.

In March 2018, the father of three told PEOPLE that he defines happiness based on how his children are doing. As his kids have gotten older, the actor has opened up about what he loves most about fatherhood, revealing that his "favorite time" is when he is taking his two youngest to school in the morning.

"During breakfast, getting them up, you really get to know them," Quaid said. "They're as fresh as they're going to get. It's not the witching hour at night when it's time to go to bed and all the excuses come out. A lot of bonding goes on in the morning, talking about life."

Shortly after the actor's twins were born, they were hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in L.A. due to staph infections. While at the hospital, the twins were accidentally given 1,000 times the recommended dose of the blood thinner Heparin, placing them in immediate jeopardy.

The parents did not learn about the overdose until 6:30 a.m. the following morning, with Buffington telling the Los Angeles Times that by the time they had gotten to the hospital, both babies "were in incubators with cords attached to them."

A month later, the twins made a full recovery and were released from the hospital. As a result of the medical mishap, Quaid started The Quaid Foundation, which raises awareness about medical mistakes.

