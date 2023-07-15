VH1's 'The X-Life' Star Denise Russo Died from Accidental Overdose

Denise Russo’s cause of death has been released.

The former star of the 2011 VH-1 reality series The X-Life died at age 44 from “toxic effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine,” and her death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner’s Saturday report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, obtained by PEOPLE.

Denise Russo attends an event in 2020. Christopher Polk/Getty

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Russo’s death through a press release on March 10, stating that Russo died at a friend's home on March 5.

According to the medical examiner's office, first responders arrived at the location after 911 was called. Russo was found unresponsive on the floor, with drug paraphernalia at the scene.

While the ME said there were "aggressive attempts at resuscitation," Russo was later pronounced dead.

Susie Stenberg, a former X-Life cast member, remembered Russo to TMZ as "the most loving and loyal person."

The X-Life followed the lives of three extreme sports athletes. Along with Cory "Nasty" Nastazio and Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg, Russo was featured on the show as the girlfriend of skater Pierre Luc Gagnon.

Russo and Gargon broke up after the one-season series, E! Online reported, but they share an 8-year-old son named Leo Wolf.

She talked about her son in an interview for the Inked Cover Girl 2023 competition, in which she shared: "I love being a mom! I have an 8-year-old beautiful son named Leo Wolf, boys rule btw, and he's the light of my life. We wrestle, I do my Russian wrestler accent and body slam little mouse on the bed. Leo made life better, and being his momma is a gift."

Russo last posted on Instagram on March 2, sharing a close-up selfie.

