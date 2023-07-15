VH1's 'The X-Life' Star Denise Russo Died from Accidental Overdose

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that Russo died from “toxic effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine”

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 15, 2023 08:58PM EDT
Denise Russo
Denise Russo died on March 5 at age 44. Photo:

Christopher Polk/Getty

Denise Russo’s cause of death has been released.

The former star of the 2011 VH-1 reality series The X-Life died at age 44 from “toxic effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine,” and her death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner’s Saturday report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, obtained by PEOPLE.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Denise Russo
Denise Russo attends an event in 2020.

Christopher Polk/Getty

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Russo’s death through a press release on March 10, stating that Russo died at a friend's home on March 5.

According to the medical examiner's office, first responders arrived at the location after 911 was called. Russo was found unresponsive on the floor, with drug paraphernalia at the scene.

While the ME said there were "aggressive attempts at resuscitation," Russo was later pronounced dead.

Susie Stenberg, a former X-Life cast member, remembered Russo to TMZ as "the most loving and loyal person."

The X-Life followed the lives of three extreme sports athletes. Along with Cory "Nasty" Nastazio and Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg, Russo was featured on the show as the girlfriend of skater Pierre Luc Gagnon.

Russo and Gargon broke up after the one-season series, E! Online reported, but they share an 8-year-old son named Leo Wolf.

She talked about her son in an interview for the Inked Cover Girl 2023 competition, in which she shared: "I love being a mom! I have an 8-year-old beautiful son named Leo Wolf, boys rule btw, and he's the light of my life. We wrestle, I do my Russian wrestler accent and body slam little mouse on the bed. Leo made life better, and being his momma is a gift."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Russo last posted on Instagram on March 2, sharing a close-up selfie.

Related Articles
Olivia Plath Says She's 'Happy' and 'at Peace' amid Speculations About Her Marriage to Ethan (amid split speculations to be more exact) via her IG Story:
Olivia Plath Says She's 'Happy' and 'at Peace' amid Rumors She and Ethan Have Split
Raquel Leviss
Raquel Leviss Embraces Her Birth Name After Leaving Mental Health Facility
Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky
'RHOBH' Star Erika Girardi Insists Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Are 'Not Splitting' Despite Having a 'Very Hard Time'
Sai De Silva attends Bravo's "The Real Housewives Of New York City" Season 14 Premiere at The Rainbow Room on July 12, 2023 in New York City.
RHONY's Sai De Silva Boils Down Her Marriage Advice After 14 Years with David Craig: 'Have Sex' (Exclusive)
Gwendlyn Brown, Instagram
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Shares Before and After Photos of Breast Reduction Surgery
90 Day's Kim Wishes 'Amazing Things' for Ex Usman with His New Girlfriend â and Is 'Open' to Love Herself
90 Day's Kim Wishes 'Amazing Things' for Ex Usman with His New Girlfriend — and Is 'Open' to Love Herself
Janelle Brown Celebrates Sister Wives' Christine's New Love: 'All the Feels'
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Has 'All the Feels' About Christine's New Love
'Dakota' Fred Hurt
Dakota Fred Hurt, 'Gold Rush: White Water' Star, Dead at 80
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Says Kody's 'Broken Record' Demand for Loyalty 'Frustrates Me Beyond Belief'
Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Tells Kody 'Don't You Dare Point Your Finger at Me' as Marriage Breaks Down
Kody and Robyn Sister Wives
'Sister Wives' Teaser Goes Inside the Implosion of All but 1 of Kody Brown's Marriages
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Have Hit Pause on Divorce but Are 'All over the Place,' Says Source
Meri Brown
Meri Brown Says She Is Living with 'Intention and Purpose' After Learning People 'Come and Go' in Life
Khloe Kardashian and Blac Chyna
Khloé Kardashian Sees No Path Forward with Blac Chyna: It's 'Hard' to Create One 'When They Sue You'
Padma Lakshmi
Emmys 2023: Padma Lakshmi Nominated for Hosting Her Last 'Top Chef' Season
Khloe Kardashian / Rob Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Teases Rob Will Rejoin Family's Show 'Soon' and Says 'He Talks About It a Lot'
Kim Kardashian and Kriss Jenner
Kim Kardashian as The Bachelorette? Kris Jenner Says, 'Hell No!'