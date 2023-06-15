Denise Richards and Daughters Closer Than Ever After 'Hell House' Claims: Source

Denise Richards' daughters are keeping close to their mom.



The actress' daughters with ex Charlie Sheen, Sami, 19, and Lola Rose, 18, are no longer living with Sheen as Sami moved into her own place close to Richards and Lola is living under her mom's roof, a source tells PEOPLE.

"Sami has her own place — Denise helped her get set up and decorate everything and get settled in," says the source. "They're really closer than ever now. Denise really wants to keep her girls close to her. She doesn't want to push them away."

Lola is living at home with Richards, says the source.

"For Denise, it has been traumatizing trying to stay on top of everything and work full time," the insider notes. "But she's a great mom and she has limitless energy for her kids. She puts them first above everything."



In September 2021, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's eldest Sami, alleged in TikTok uploads, as reported by Page Six, that she moved out of Richards' home and in with Sheen, complaining about being "trapped" at her mom's place.



"Now," she wrote, per the outlet, "finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)"

At the time, Sheen, 57, said via his publicist at the time, "Sam is amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We're having a ball. GED here we come."

A source told PEOPLE the following month that at the actor's household, Sami and Lola tend to have more freedom, whereas Richards and husband Aaron Phypers set more rules at their home.

The source noted at the time that Lola still lived with Richards, 52, but when the actress is working, the teen went to live with Sheen until she returned home.



"She would love for the kids, when she has to film, to stay in her nice house but they go to 'Wonderland' where they can get anything they want," said the source, who claimed that "everything is a big party" at Sheen's house.

A separate source, however, said, "Charlie is a terrific dad and his daughters adore him. They enjoy being with him. Charlie is a strict father but fair. The girls have rules at Charlie's house, which includes homework and curfew. The girls are polite and smart and funny and a joy to be with."

