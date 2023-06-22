Keep reading for a look back at some of the other iconic denim looks celebrities have worn over the years.

But of course, when speaking of denim, the first moment that comes to mind for most is Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake ’s matching denim outfits from the 2001 American Music Awards. The iconic style moment sparked an era of double denim and has become so ingrained in pop culture that even Katy Perry tapped Versace to recreate the look for her for the 2014 VMAs.

Whether classic or daring, denim trends can be spotted in some of history's most iconic pop culture moments. In fact, it’s often thanks to celebrities that a specific denim look became a mainstream trend. Marilyn Monroe ’s costume in 1960’s The Misfits made jeans a popular fashion choice for women. Catherine Bach’s wardrobe in The Dukes of Hazzard even inspired a new name for denim shorts: Daisy Dukes.

From a jean jacket to straight-leg jeans, denim is considered a staple in nearly everyone’s wardrobe. Though denim trends come and go — and ultimately come back again — each decade has been defined by a particular style: The 1970s were the height of flared jeans and bellbottoms, while the 1990s saw an influx of baggy jeans and denim overalls. And, who could forget the controversial low-rise jeans trend of the early aughts?

01 of 35 James Dean’s white T-shirt and jeans from 1955 John Kobal Foundation/Hulton Archive/Getty James Dean only starred in three films before his untimely death, but 1955’s Rebel Without A Cause cemented his status as a cultural icon. His costume in the film — a white crewneck T-shirt, Lee jeans, a red bomber jacket and black boots — is one of his most famous looks, making him the style symbol of the teen rebellion in the 1950s.

02 of 35 Marilyn Monroe’s white button-up and jeans from 1960 Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty The Golden Globe-winning actress was the epitome of a movie star with her glamorous and elegant style. Many are familiar with the luxurious gowns she wore in her films, but her casual ensembles were just as iconic. On the set of The Misfits, Monroe donned a white cotton voile blouse, a brown belt, western booties and a pair of Lady Levi's (the first line of jeans for women). According to Vogue U.K., this simple costume helped popularize denim for women. While this look made a significant style impact, Monroe had worn jeans on film before. She sported a pair of Foremost JCP Co. jeans for 1954's River of No Return, which were auctioned off by Tommy Hilfiger in 2017.

03 of 35 Jane Birkin’s frayed flares from 1973 Hulton Archive/Getty Throughout the ‘70s, Jane Birkin was known for her chic and bohemian style. The singer and actress defined the timeless vacation ensemble with her love of vintage denim and basket bags. In 1973, Birkin posed on a boat in a pair of trendy flared jeans with unfinished hems. She styled the effortlessly laid-back look with a ruffled tank top, slingback heels, a black belt and layered necklaces.

04 of 35 Farrah Fawcett’s high-waisted flares from 1976 ABC Photo Archives/Disney/Getty While actress Farrah Fawcett only starred in Charlie’s Angels from 1976 to 1977, her stint on the crime show solidified her status as an international star and style icon. Her famous hairstyle — the “Fawcett Flip” — and signature retro style are still popular today. One of her most memorable looks from the show was captured during the episode “Consenting Adults.” Fawcett donned a pair of high-waisted flared jeans, a red zip-up sweater and Nike Cortez sneakers while riding a skateboard through a parking lot.



05 of 35 Debbie Harry’s denim performance look from 1979 Richard Young/Shutterstock Debbie Harry, the lead singer of Blondie, pioneered the pop-punk style that was popular in the ‘80s. From her bleached blonde hair to her vintage denim ensembles, the singer wasn’t afraid to take risks with her fashion. In 1979, Harry performed at Dingwalls in London wearing Levi’s 505 jeans and a dark-wash denim jacket as a shirt. A smokey eye, a gold necklace and a black-studded bracelet completed this edgy performance ensemble.

06 of 35 Bruce Springsteen’s double denim from 1984 Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty The cover of Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 album, Born in the U.S.A., is one of the most iconic in history. Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, the image features the singer in a pair of Levi’s 501 jeans with a red bandana hanging out of his back pocket. During this era, he often sported the famous jeans onstage. Posing backstage before a concert in Philadelphia, Springsteen wore straight-leg jeans, a denim button-up shirt and a white tank top. He finished off the look with his go-to accessories at the time: a red bandana and black sunglasses.

07 of 35 Catherine Bach’s denim shorts from the 1980s Gy Waldron Denim shorts received a new name — Daisy Dukes — in the early ‘80s thanks to the TV show Dukes of Hazzard. Bach popularized the style as her character on the show, Daisy Duke, often sported denim cut-off shorts. In this shot from series, the actress paired the short shorts with a printed button-up blouse. In 2005, Jessica Simpson reprised Bach’s role in the film of the same name, which has also made her synonymous with the iconic hot pants.

08 of 35 Iman’s denim runway look from 1985 Rose Hartman/WireImage Iman brought the denim dress to the runway in 1985 when she walked in the Azzedine Alaïa Fall/Winter collection show at the Palladium in New York City. This was one of the designer’s most memorable shows due to its grand scale and public nature, as Alaïa typically showed his collections privately in Paris. The supermodel's runway look was a bodycon denim dress that featured a jacket top with puff sleeves and a mini skirt. She topped off the ensemble with all-black accessories: a long sleeve tee, stockings and ankle boots.

09 of 35 Princess Diana’s blazer and jeans from 1988 Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Princess Diana’s “revenge dress” has gone down in history as one of her most iconic looks, but her casual streetwear solidified her status as a style icon. Her take on athleisure was relaxed yet chic, featuring a lot of high-waisted denim and oversized sweatshirts. One of Diana’s most popular ensembles is the high-waisted acid-wash jeans and graphic sweatshirt she wore to the Guards Polo Club in Windsor in 1988. She styled the casually cool look with brown cowboy boots, a black blazer and a blue baseball cap.

10 of 35 Cher’s corset top and patchwork jeans from 1988 Barry King/WireImage The quintessential style icon of the ‘70s and ‘80s, Cher has never been afraid to push the envelope with her fashion choices. While she often donned sheer dresses and extravagant headpieces on the red carpet, the singer opted for a more casual look at the 1988 American Music Awards. Cher donned a pair of acid-wash jeans that were distressed and adorned with pastel heart patches. She took the look one step further by accessorizing the whimsical ensemble with a patterned corset, a white leather jacket and a pink tulle belt.

11 of 35 Madonna’s denim shorts and jean jacket from 1988 Ron Galella/Getty Considered the “Queen of Pop,” Madonna is known just as much for her controversial style as she is for her music. In the ‘80s, she heavily influenced fashion with her use of fishnet gloves and embroidered denim. Leaving a performance at the Royal Theater in 1988, the singer kept it casual in a double denim ensemble featuring a jean jacket and cuffed Bermuda shorts. She accessorized the simple look with sheer knee-high socks, lace-up boots and a black tank top.

12 of 35 Goldie Hawn’s jeans and pearls pairing from 1990 GARCIA/PAT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Actress Goldie Hawn has an effortless style that was dominated by acid-wash jeans and colorful bodysuits in the ‘80s. She attended the Deauville Film Festival in 1990 to promote her film Bird on a Wire in her go-to outfit: high-waisted acid-wash jeans and a black bodysuit that she pulled off her shoulder. Despite its casual appearance, Hawn added a touch of elegance to the ensemble by pairing it with a string of pearls, a silver watch and black boots.

13 of 35 Winona Ryder’s leather jacket and straight-leg jeans from 1991 Ron Galella Collection via Getty Winona Ryder was the original poster girl for goth-meets-grunge fashion in the ‘90s. From her jet-black hair to her effortlessly cool ensembles, the actress created a timeless aesthetic by mastering the layering of basic garments. For the premiere of The Commitments in 1991, Ryder rocked an age-old combination: straight-leg jeans that were cuffed at the bottom and a black leather jacket. She finished off the look with a Tom Waits band tee, combat boots and a wide black belt.

14 of 35 Janet Jackson’s newsboy cap and paperbag jeans from 1992 Ron Galella/Getty Janet Jackson is undoubtedly a fashion icon who has constantly switched up her style from era to era. In 1993, she starred in the film Poetic Justice with Tupac Shakur and Regina King, which informed her signature look at the time. During the press tour for the film, the actress and singer attended the IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards wearing a black long-sleeve top tucked into light-wash paperbag jeans. She completed her casually cool look with her go-to buckle belt, black boots and a newsboy cap.

15 of 35 Halle Berry’s fringe top and jeans from 1993 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Nominated for best breakthrough performance for her role in Boomerang, Halle Berry served the ultimate ‘90s look at the 1993 MTV Movie Awards. The actress donned a pair of light-wash bootcut jeans and a front-tying black crop top with cascading fringe. She added to the playfulness of the ensemble by accessorizing with black caged heels and a choker necklace, which featured a rainbow flower pendant.

16 of 35 TLC’s denim overalls from 1994 Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Baggy jeans were trending in the ‘90s and R&B group TLC sported the ultra-cool style on a regular basis. At the 1994 American Music Awards, the musicians walked the red carpet in oversized denim overalls with the pant legs cut into fringe and long-sleeve tees layered underneath. The most eye-catching detail of their ensembles was the wrapped condoms attached to their overalls, which had become a signature part of their style at the time. “We wanted to empower young girls to have their own stash of condoms and not to leave it up to the guys,” T-Boz told Teen Vogue in 2017. “Some parents thought we were telling their kids to have sex. But we were making a fashion statement to make it easier to talk about sex.”

17 of 35 Pamela Anderson’s denim bralette and jeans from 1994 Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Pamela Anderson is a trendsetter who has delivered multiple iconic looks throughout her career. Whether it’s with red carpet fashion or casual wear, the model and actress knows how to make a statement. For a Playboy party in 1994, Anderson adapted the Canadian tuxedo to match her sultry style. She paired a dark-wash denim bralette that was tied in the front with light-wash jeans. The star then finished the relaxed look with a cross pendant and her signature tousled locks.

18 of 35 Naomi Campbell’s denim runway look from 1997 David Turner/Penske Media via Getty Known for her distinct strut, Naomi Campbell walked the runway for nearly every high-fashion designer in the ‘90s. At the Tom Oldham Spring 1997 fashion show, the model hit the catwalk in a two-piece denim ensemble. The bold look was a preview of some of the trends that would take over in the early 2000s with its fitted denim blazer and wide-leg jeans. To complete the outfit, Campbell sported a belly chain, a glitter bandeau top and black mules.

19 of 35 Jennifer Lopez’s white jeans from 2000 Ke.Mazur/WireImage After accepting the award for best dance video at the 2000 VMAs, Jennifer Lopez posed backstage in an all-white ensemble that was the epitome of Y2K fashion. She donned flared jeans with a low-rise waistline and a Sean John crop top decorated with rhinestones. The “Waiting For Tonight” singer then completed the look with a white bandana, a rhinestone belt and silver heels. The ab-baring ensemble was a nod to Sean “Diddy” Combs — her boyfriend at the time — who owned the Sean John fashion line.

20 of 35 Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s all-denim looks from 2001 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage The former couple’s appearance at the 2001 American Music Awards is one of the most iconic red carpet moments of the early aughts. The pair’s matching ensembles featured head-to-toe denim, with Spears donning a patchwork gown by Kurt and Bart. She fully committed to the look, accessorizing with a denim clutch, a rhinestone choker and a silver chain belt. As for Timberlake, he sported a light-wash Canadian tuxedo and a patchwork denim cowboy hat. Steve Gerstein, the designer of the tuxedo, told Jezebel in 2020 that he took the “Costume National suit that Justin wore for the Celebrity album cover” and “remade it in denim” to achieve the iconic look.

21 of 35 Destiny’s Child’s low-rise embellished jeans from 2001 FrankMicelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Destiny’s Child always donned masterfully coordinated looks in the ‘90s and early 2000s. In 2001, the pop and R&B girl group arrived at an MTV taping wearing embellished low-rise jeans, with each member in a slightly different pair. Beyoncé wore true blue jeans with frayed bottoms, leg cut-outs and safety pin embellishments; Kelly Rowland donned dark-wash denim with a gold trim and jewel embellishments; and Michelle Williams sported light blue jeans with leg slits and safety pin embellishments. They then tied the looks together with colorful matching corsets, rhinestone belts and glitter pointed-toe heels.

22 of 35 Christina Aguilera’s micro mini skirt from 2002 Mark Mainz/Getty Christina Aguilera was one of the pop “it” girls of the early 2000s, making waves for her daring style during her Stripped era. At the 2002 VMAs, the singer made a bold fashion statement in a micro mini denim skirt that featured a low-rise waistline and a chain belt. She ingeniously paired the risqué garment with a scarf refashioned as a top, black lace-up boots and a white newsboy cap. While the look has become iconic, it was a controversial choice at the time. "I have to say probably the more trouble I got in for wearing it, the more fun I had wearing it," she told PEOPLE in October 2021 of her head-turning looks. “So anytime I get to kind of play, get to be a little controversial ... Playing with fashion is a 100% a true love of mine."

23 of 35 Tyra Banks’ denim jumpsuit and heels from 2004 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Head-to-toe denim is very early aughts, but Tyra Banks gave the trend a ‘70s twist at the 2004 grand opening of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride at Disney's California Adventure. The model and TV personality wore a denim jumpsuit with a frayed hem, three-quarter sleeves and front pockets. Banks then paired the jumpsuit with denim mules that featured a matching frayed lining. The star’s accessories — a rainbow circle necklace and gold hoop earrings — gave the look a touch of glamour.

24 of 35 Rihanna’s denim boots and shorts from 2016 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Rihanna is no stranger to taking fashion risks and she made a major statement in these denim chap boots while stepping out in New York City in 2016. The thigh-high boots were a part of her collaboration with Manolo Blahnik, which included five other limited-edition denim shoes. The eye-catching look also consisted of denim short shorts, a motorcycle jacket, a Princess Diana graphic tee and Miu Miu shades. Her bold fashion choice clearly sparked a trend, as Taraji P. Henson and Lopez were also spotted wearing the unique shoe in 2017.

25 of 35 Margot Robbie’s dark-wash denim look from 2017 James Devaney/GC Images Margot Robbie made a case for dark-wash denim while strolling the streets of Manhattan in 2017. She donned a collared denim shirt and matching straight-leg jeans that both featured red stitching, which complemented the deep indigo color of the ensemble. The actress styled the western-inspired look with a black turtleneck and black ankle boots. She also sported bright coral makeup for an added pop of color.

26 of 35 Celine Dion’s denim suit from 2019 Robert Kamau/GC Images Leave it to Céline Dion to make the Canadian tuxedo sleek and elegant. In 2019, the Canada-born singer was seen in N.Y.C. wearing a light-wash denim blazer with black lapels and dark-wash flared jeans by Ronald van der Kemp. The singer finished off the tailored look with playful accessories, including an untied denim tie, silver drop earrings and a zebra-print Wandler handbag.

27 of 35 Bella Hadid’s denim cargo pants and trench coat from 2020 Marc Piasecki/GC Images Bella Hadid channeled the early 2000s with this layered denim ensemble she sported during Paris Fashion Week in 2020. The cool-girl look consisted of baggy cargo pants, a collared button-up and a sherpa-lined trench coat. But the eye-catching details didn’t stop there — she accessorized the midriff-baring outfit with a tan crop top, black square-toe boots and black shades.

28 of 35 Lupita Nyong’o’s denim dress from 2021 Mike Coppola/Getty Following the Met Gala’s 2021 theme of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Lupita Nyong’o put a modern spin on the denim dress. She attended the star-studded event in a denim Atelier Versace ballgown with a pleated train and crystal detailing, which she accessorized with De Beers diamonds. The Black Panther star also opted for denim-inspired glam, including a blue smokey eye that required the use of 10 different shades of blue, according to Vogue. Nick Barose, Nyong’o’s makeup artist, told the outlet they referenced ‘90s supermodels and Western films to create a look that was especially “fierce.”

29 of 35 Julia Fox’s denim bandeau top and jeans from 2022 Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Model and actress Julia Fox is all about a bold fashion look and has built quite the DIY denim wardrobe. Stepping out in N.Y.C. in 2022, the star rocked an especially daring denim ensemble featuring a barely-there bandeau top and low-rise jeans. She then finished off the look with a matching pair of denim boots from Alexander Wang and a denim shoulder bag. Fox later shared a tutorial on her Instagram for how she refashioned a pair of high-waisted jeans into the two-piece ensemble. "Low waisted pants tutorial! I also used what I cut off to make the bandeau," she captioned the clip. "It makes for a really cute set and it's easy and honestly now that latex is kinda played out, Denim, you're all I have left."

30 of 35 Gigi Hadid’s denim maxi skirt from 2022 Gary Gershoff/Getty Gigi Hadid revived the denim maxi skirt with her appearance at the 2022 Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards. The model was on hand with Francesca Aiello, founder of Frankies Bikinis, to accept the Fashion Collaborator of the Year award for their Gigi x Frankies Bikinis line. The star sported a freshly debuted Jade Cropper look on the red carpet from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Her midriff-baring ensemble featured a low-rise denim maxi skirt and a light blue crop top, which she paired with white pumps and icy blue glam.

31 of 35 Jodie Turner-Smith’s denim cut-out dress from 2022 Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage Jodie Turner-Smith made her debut at the Venice Film Festival in 2022, where she delivered a string of show-stopping looks on the red carpet. For the premiere of Bones and All, the actress chose an all-denim ensemble by Balmain. The mermaid gown featured cut-outs across the chest, a small train and pleated seams throughout the bodice, which resembled the boning seen in corsets. She topped off the striking look with a sapphire-and-diamond choker, denim ankle-strap heels and a wrap-around watch.

32 of 35 Katy Perry’s denim red carpet look from 2022 Jason Kempin/Getty Before hitting the stage to perform her duet “Where We Started” with Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry walked the red carpet at the 2022 CMAs in a light-wash denim ensemble. The Marques' Almeida jumpsuit included a large bow at the waist, an off-the-shoulder top and a frayed hem. She accessorized the look with a silver choker, rings, earrings and studded heels. Perry’s outfit was reminiscent of her 2014 VMAs look, where she sported a patchwork denim and studded dress that paid homage to Spears’ iconic denim gown from the 2001 American Music Awards.

33 of 35 Julianne Hough’s ombré jeans and shirt from 2023 Jason Kempin/Getty Julianne Hough stunned at New York Fashion Week in 2023, donning a unique denim number for the Brandon Maxwell fashion show. Her ombré denim separates were from the designer’s collection and featured wide-leg jeans and a collared denim shirt, which she left open for a more daring look. The Dancing with the Stars host accessorized the ‘70s-inspired look with nude pumps, a Gucci leather bag and tan sunglasses.

34 of 35 Dakota Johnson’s denim red carpet look from 2023 Gotham/GC Images In another sultry take on denim, Dakota Johnson attended the opening night celebration for the Sundance Film Festival in a retro ensemble by Magda Butrym. The three-piece denim look consisted of a bustier top, wide-leg trousers and a trench coat with gold buttons. With such an eye-catching outfit, the actress chose to keep her accessories simple. She paired the denim separates with black pointed-toe boots and a Jessica McCormack diamond necklace.