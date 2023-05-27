Demi and Tom Schweers Welcome Baby Girl After Miscarriages: 'Couldn't Be Happier' (Exclusive)

Demi and Tom Schweers are officially parents!

The TikTok couple, who has documented their fertility journey as Demi, 29, navigates multiple sclerosis (MS) and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), have welcomed their rainbow baby, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

Daughter Nora Jude Schweers was born on Monday, May 15, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz. and measuring 20.5 inches at birth, the couple shares.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Demi and Tom Schweers with newborn daughter Nora. Harley Steed

"Holding her fills us with the most unfathomable sense of love," the pair tells PEOPLE. "Holding her is the culmination of everything we have waited so long for."

"She took away all the pain and replaced it with the most beautiful and gentle love you could ever imagine. We feel so blessed to have a happy and healthy baby after trying for so long," they share.

The two were surprised by their little girl's arrival, nearly two weeks ahead of schedule.

Harley Steed

"She came two weeks early, but that just means we got to meet her sooner! Of course, we are biased, but she is so perfect," the proud new parents share. "We knew we were going to love her, but to look into her eyes and see a reflection not only of yourself but of your partner, is such a beautiful thing."



Demi and Tom, 33, have amassed over 2 million followers across social media as they've shared their pregnancy journey, which included two miscarriages in 2021. While the first pregnancy was lost around 6½ weeks, the second was believed to be a chemical pregnancy, only for Demi to learn it was an ectopic pregnancy that required life-saving surgery.

Harley Steed

"Navigating pregnancy while also managing MS was definitely a challenge. Multiple Sclerosis is so unpredictable, and taking on any new venture can daunting, especially one as physically and emotionally draining as an IVF journey," Demi tells PEOPLE.

"My body felt so weak at times, so having a mental health outlet was necessary to continue moving forward. Thankfully my husband, Tom, helped from administering medications to being there to listen during the difficult times. And now, postpartum we are blessed to have lots of family and friends around us to navigate motherhood," she continues.

"I also have an amazing team of doctors who continue to update and adapt my care and protocols to best benefit both Nora and me. And our social media community, which I have to shout out, is full of new moms and MS warriors — it has been my safe space and the support group I’ve needed throughout my MS diagnosis as well as this pregnancy."

Harley Steed

"It was a difficult road to get to this point, with two losses and a challenging IVF process," Tom adds. "My role during this journey has always been to support my wife as much as possible. She was the one being poked with endless needles, taking medications, and dealing with all the changes that come with pregnancy. Demi has been incredibly strong throughout it all."

The proud new dad continues, "I am in love with our little Nora! Demi and I have always wanted to be parents, so to finally have our baby girl here with us is a dream come true."



"And now I’m so excited to be a GIRL DAD! I am looking forward to doing all the things… putting huge bows in her hair, going on hot girl walks, and wearing clothes to match her cute little outfits. We already have matching bathing suits for the hot summer days! Demi and I couldn’t be happier."

