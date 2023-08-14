Demi Moore Shows Off Her Fit Figure in Green Bikini During Yacht Outing in Greece — See the Photos!

Demi Moore is enjoying the last moments of summer by the water.

The actress, 60, was photographed with friends during a yacht trip in Greece on Saturday.

For the daytime outing, Moore showed off her fit figure in a green bikini, which she accessorized with a pair of large sunglasses, as she kept her hair up in a loose bun.

The star was also photographed enjoying some time in the ocean.

MEGA

On Tuesday, Moore offered another glimpse of her Mediterranean getaway on Instagram, sharing a pair of photos with a spectacular seaside backdrop. In one image, she's lounging in a red bikini by an infinity pool with her chihuahua Pilaf nestled against her chest and a paperback book next to her. Both Moore and her tiny pup appeared to have just taken a dip in the water.

A second snapshot of Moore's feet as she relaxed in the sun captured more of the idyllic scenery. "Paradise ♥️ Basking in the sun, playing in the water, naps with furry friends and a good book…" the Ghost star wrote in the post's caption.

The actress had another stylish bikini moment — shared, once again, by her canine sidekick — last month. As she celebrated the Fourth of July, she posted two photos on Instagram showing her and Pilaf soaking up the sunshine. Moore looked incredible in a colorful string bikini as she posed with her dog and lounged on the grass.

She also included a video clip of her jumping up and down on a large inflatable in a river near her Idaho property. "Happy Independence Day! Don’t forget your SPF," she wrote.

Back in April, Moore and Pilaf enjoyed a beach day together, and the mom of three wore a leopard-print two-piece swimsuit for the occasion. In an Instagram post, the pair could be seen relaxing on an outdoor couch and posing for a photo in the sand with a beach house and surfboards as the backdrop.

"Pilaf takes the beach 🏝️," she fittingly captioned the post.

