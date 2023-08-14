Demi Moore Shows Off Her Fit Figure in Green Bikini During Yacht Outing in Greece — See the Photos!

The actress has been enjoying a Mediterranean getaway with friends

By
Hedy Phillips
Hedy Phillips
Hedy Phillips is the Style Editor at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in POPSUGAR, HelloGiggles, Reader's Digest and more.
and
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

Published on August 14, 2023 04:45PM EDT
Demi Moore shows off her amazing curves in a daring green bikini
Photo:

MEGA

Demi Moore is enjoying the last moments of summer by the water.

The actress, 60, was photographed with friends during a yacht trip in Greece on Saturday.

For the daytime outing, Moore showed off her fit figure in a green bikini, which she accessorized with a pair of large sunglasses, as she kept her hair up in a loose bun.

The star was also photographed enjoying some time in the ocean.

Demi Moore shows off her amazing curves in a daring green bikini

MEGA

On Tuesday, Moore offered another glimpse of her Mediterranean getaway on Instagram, sharing a pair of photos with a spectacular seaside backdrop. In one image, she's lounging in a red bikini by an infinity pool with her chihuahua Pilaf nestled against her chest and a paperback book next to her. Both Moore and her tiny pup appeared to have just taken a dip in the water.

A second snapshot of Moore's feet as she relaxed in the sun captured more of the idyllic scenery. "Paradise ♥️ Basking in the sun, playing in the water, naps with furry friends and a good book…" the Ghost star wrote in the post's caption.

The actress had another stylish bikini moment — shared, once again, by her canine sidekick — last month. As she celebrated the Fourth of July, she posted two photos on Instagram showing her and Pilaf soaking up the sunshine. Moore looked incredible in a colorful string bikini as she posed with her dog and lounged on the grass.

She also included a video clip of her jumping up and down on a large inflatable in a river near her Idaho property. "Happy Independence Day! Don’t forget your SPF," she wrote.

Back in April, Moore and Pilaf enjoyed a beach day together, and the mom of three wore a leopard-print two-piece swimsuit for the occasion. In an Instagram post, the pair could be seen relaxing on an outdoor couch and posing for a photo in the sand with a beach house and surfboards as the backdrop.

"Pilaf takes the beach 🏝️," she fittingly captioned the post.

