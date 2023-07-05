Demi Moore Poses with Pup and Jumps in Bright Bikini for Fourth of July: ‘Don’t Forget Your SPF’

The actress celebrated Independence day with her beloved pooch, Pilaf

Published on July 5, 2023 04:55AM EDT
Photo:

Demi Moore/Instagram

Demi Moore is celebrating the Fourth of July with some sun-safe antics!

The 60-year-old actress shared a series of fun snaps on Instagram on Tuesday and made it clear she takes sun protection very seriously. “Happy Independence Day!” she captioned the pics. “Don’t forget your SPF ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Moore celebrated the holiday by a river near her Idaho property and included a sweet snap of her grinning as she held her dog, Pilaf. Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski — who regularly works with the actress — quickly shared a funny play on words in the comments section. "SPF = Special Pilaf Friend" he quipped.

Another photo in Moore's carousel featured her lounging on a mat on the grass while wearing a blue tribal print bikini and sunglasses. Her adorable pup perched loyally on her chest as the actress soaked up the Fourth of July sun.

Along with her pictures, Moore shared a video of herself jumping up and down — undoubtedly wearing plenty of SPF! — on a large inflatable on the river. In the background, someone could be heard saying "Yeah, baby!" and laughing. 

Fans of the actress quickly flocked to the comments to praise the playful post, as well as Moore's stylish summer look and impressive physique. 

“Happy 4th of July Demi 🇺🇸, You're So Beautiful” one user wrote.

“Demi there are no more adjectives to say how unique and beautiful you are ... thank you for existing and for you time seems to have stopped ... kiss,” someone else commented, while another fan said, “Made for the sun!”

The Fourth of July post wasn't the first time Pilaf has appeared on Moore's Instagram. Back in April , the actress and her pup enjoyed a beach day together.

The post from April 20 showed Moore sprawled out on an outdoor couch in a leopard-print two-piece swimsuit and sunglasses with little Pilaf perched comfortably on her chest. A second snap showed the pair posing on the sand.

Moore fittingly captioned the pic, "Pilaf takes the beach 🏝️," and fans in the comment section couldn't get enough of the post. One fan hilariously wrote, "How are you both real?!" One fan jokingly wrote, "Lucky dog," and another even went as far as to write, "Pilaf is a much better dog name than it is a dish."

