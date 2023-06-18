Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Honor Bruce Willis on Father's Day: 'Gift That Keeps Giving'

Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis are celebrating Bruce Willis on Father's Day.

On Sunday, both Moore, 60, and Emma, 45, shared heartwarming tributes to the 68-year-old actor and ultimate girl dad.

Moore posted an adorable throwback photo on Instagram of her ex-husband and their three adult daughters — Tallulah, 29, Scout, 31, and Rumer, 34, — sticking out their tongues.

“Forever grateful to you BW for giving me these three beautiful girls. We love our #girldad. Happy Father’s Day!” the Charlie’s Angels alum wrote in her caption.

Clockwise from left: Rumer Willis, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis. Demi Moore/Instagram

For her Instagram post, Emma shared a sweet photo of her husband kissing their daughter Mabel Ray, 11, on the forehead. The couple also share daughter Evelyn Penn, 8.

“Father’s Day is a time I get to reflect on my deep appreciation and respect I have for Bruce as I watch him father our little ones,” Emma wrote.

“Where it might not be ‘conventional,’ what he’s teaching them will span generations,” she continued. “Unconditional love, kindness, strength, compassion, patience, generosity, resilience.”

“Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad I know, who will forever be the gift that keeps giving within our family,” added the model and entrepreneur.

Mabel Willis and Bruce Willis. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram

In March 2022, Bruce's family announced that he would be retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia.

"We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that," his family said in a message shared on their respective Instagram accounts. The note was signed by all five of the actor's daughters, as well as Heming and Moore.

The family gave an update on Bruce's health on Feb. 16, sharing that his condition had progressed into frontotemporal dementia. In a statement on Instagram, Moore, Heming and his three older daughters wrote, "While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

The next day, a source told PEOPLE that the actor's family "is all closer than ever" amid news of his FTD diagnosis. The insider added that Heming "is trying to make as many positive memories" for their daughters Mabel and Evelyn.

"She wants them to remember Bruce as an amazing, fun dad. She wants them to have the best memories of him," they added.

Bruce's children have continued to rally around him since his health announcement. In December 2022, the entire blended family got together for dinner, as seen in photos posted by Moore on Instagram. "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!" she captioned a group snapshot.

Back in March, Heming celebrated Bruce turning 68 by sharing a video tribute to her husband on Instagram. The clip featured many sweet moments between Bruce and his two youngest daughters.