Demi Moore Shares Photos from the Day Rumer Willis Gave Birth as She Celebrates Her 35th Birthday

Demi Moore is an emotional mama as she celebrates Rumer Willis' first birthday as a mom herself.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the Charlie’s Angels alum, 60, celebrated Willis' 35th birthday, sharing photos with her over the years, as well as photos from the day the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actress welcomed daughter Louetta, now 3 months, in a home birth.

"My life changed the day you were born. You brought a depth, meaning, and purpose to my existence along with an understanding of love that I had never known," Moore wrote.

"Now here you are my baby, with your own baby, bringing even greater meaning, magic, and love into all of our lives," the proud mom continued. "So proud of you. Happy Birthday Ru! Happy New Year! Happy Celebration of Life! I Love You!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The birthday girl commented on the sweet post, writing, "Oh mama ❤️😍 I love you so."

"Knowing what it takes to help bring a soul into this world gives it a whole new meaning for me. I always thought this was my day but I know now it has always been ours," she continued. "Happy birthday mama."

Dad Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, also shared a birthday tribute to Rumer on her Instagram Story, sharing a throwback of Rumer holding a then-baby Mabel Ray — her now 11-year-old, who along with daughter Evelyn Penn, 8, Heming Willis shares with the Die Hard actor, 68.

Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, 28. also shared a birthday tribute to his partner on her first birthday as a mom.

"Rue, I love you ❤️ I’m grateful for you in my life, I hope you have a wonderful birthday, it is my joy to celebrate you today," he wrote.

"I’m so glad you were born and came into my life. I’ll never be the same, thank you for making me a father and helping me grow as a human. You are kind, thoughtful, sexy and wise. Can’t wait for what the future brings, Happy Birthday!!!🙏 😘💝🎂🎊."

