Demi Moore Shares Photos from the Day Rumer Willis Gave Birth as She Celebrates Her 35th Birthday

Demi Moore and Rumer Willis had an emotional exchange after the actress honorerd her daughter on her 35th birthday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 12:48PM EDT
Rumer Willis and Demi Moore attend the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California; Demi Moore Shares Photos from the Day Rumer Willis Gave Birth as She Celebrates Her 35th Birthday
Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Demi Moore/Instagram

Demi Moore is an emotional mama as she celebrates Rumer Willis' first birthday as a mom herself.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the Charlie’s Angels alum, 60, celebrated Willis' 35th birthday, sharing photos with her over the years, as well as photos from the day the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actress welcomed daughter Louetta, now 3 months, in a home birth.

"My life changed the day you were born. You brought a depth, meaning, and purpose to my existence along with an understanding of love that I had never known," Moore wrote.

"Now here you are my baby, with your own baby, bringing even greater meaning, magic, and love into all of our lives," the proud mom continued. "So proud of you. Happy Birthday Ru! Happy New Year! Happy Celebration of Life! I Love You!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The birthday girl commented on the sweet post, writing, "Oh mama ❤️😍 I love you so."

"Knowing what it takes to help bring a soul into this world gives it a whole new meaning for me. I always thought this was my day but I know now it has always been ours," she continued. "Happy birthday mama."

Dad Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, also shared a birthday tribute to Rumer on her Instagram Story, sharing a throwback of Rumer holding a then-baby Mabel Ray — her now 11-year-old, who along with daughter Evelyn Penn, 8, Heming Willis shares with the Die Hard actor, 68.

Scout LaRue Willis, Emma Heming, Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Belle Willis, Evelyn Willis, Mabel Willis EXCLUSIVE - Demi Moore and her daughters throw Rumer Willis a baby shower
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, 28. also shared a birthday tribute to his partner on her first birthday as a mom.

"Rue, I love you ❤️ I’m grateful for you in my life, I hope you have a wonderful birthday, it is my joy to celebrate you today," he wrote.

"I’m so glad you were born and came into my life. I’ll never be the same, thank you for making me a father and helping me grow as a human. You are kind, thoughtful, sexy and wise. Can’t wait for what the future brings, Happy Birthday!!!🙏 😘💝🎂🎊."

Related Articles
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming
Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis' Relationship Timeline
Rumer Willis Poses Nude, Shares Gratitude for What Her Body 'Did and Continues to Do': 'I Grew a Person'
Rumer Willis Poses Nude, Shares Gratitude for What Her Body 'Did and Continues to Do': 'I Grew a Person'
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith's Relationship Timeline
Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death
Nick Cannon's 12 Kids: Everything to Know
Emma Heming Willis mini golf
Emma Heming Willis Strikes a Pose with Daughter Mabel as They Enjoy 'Date Night' Mini Golf Outing
Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Celebrate Bruce Willis on Father's Day
Demi Moore and Emma Heming Willis Honor Bruce Willis on Father's Day: 'Gift That Keeps Giving'
Eric and Jessie James Decker
Celebs in Bed! Jessie James and Eric Decker Get a Surprise from Their Daughter, Plus More Stars Snuggle Up
Emma Heming Willis and Daughters Visit Husband Bruce Willisâ Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame and Madame Tussauds Waxwork: âProud Fam Vibesâ
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma and Daughters Visit His Walk of Fame Star and Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Willis Girls Celebrate Mother's Day Together
Emma Heming Willis Shares Mother's Day Celebration Photo with Demi Moore, Rumer Willis: 'Extra Special Day'
Rumer Willis Shows Derek Richard Thomas Cuddling with Daughter in Birthday Tribute: 'Great Dad'
Rumer Willis Shows Derek Richard Thomas Cuddling with Baby Girl in Birthday Tribute: 'Great Dad'
Demi Moore Shares Family Photos with Bruce Willis and All of His Kids: 'We Are FAMILY'
Bruce Willis' 5 Daughters: Everything to Know
rumer willis and bf derek richard thomas
Rumer Willis and Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas Welcome First Baby, Daughter Louetta: 'Pure Magic'
Witney Carson McAllister Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Rumer Willis Baby
Rumer Willis Celebrates 'Our Girl' Louetta's 2-Month Doctor Check-Up: 'Can't Believe She's Mine'
Rumer Willis shares adorable father's day post
Rumer Willis Shares First Photo of Dad Bruce Willis with Baby Daughter Louetta on Father's Day
Emma Heming Willis Shares Family Photos as She Talks Dementia Research
Emma Heming Willis Shares Family Photos as She Talks Dementia Research: 'Keep the Faith'