Entertainment Music Demi Lovato Teases 'High Possibility' of a Collaboration with Kelly Clarkson: 'I Grew Up Idolizing Her' "It's just like, finding the right song that the both of us can belt on would be dope," said Lovato in a new interview on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live' By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on July 14, 2023 04:50PM EDT Trending Videos YouTube Get ready, Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson fans. In a new interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Lovato expressed their desire to collaborate with Clarkson and spoke about how they've been a fan of the American Idol alum since childhood. "I've never worked with Kelly Clarkson," Lovato, 30, told Cohen, 55, during the radio show. "And I love her so much and I grew up idolizing her." Emphasizing the depths of her fandom, the "Sorry Not Sorry" performer revealed that her first email address "was littlekelly@yahoo.com with some numbers." Kelly Clarkson and Demi Lovato perform during Z100's Jingle Ball in 2011. Larry Busacca/WireImage Demi Lovato Says She Still Has Vision, Hearing Impairment After 2018 Overdose: A 'Constant Reminder' Lovato added that collaborating with Clarkson, 41, "would be a life goal." "We just have to find the right song. We've definitely talked about it in the past, so it's like not in the works, but it's a high possibility," the former Disney Channel star said. "It's just like, finding the right song that the both of us can belt on would be dope." While the pair hasn't gotten in the studio together, they teamed up at Z100's Jingle Ball in 2011 for a duet performance of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," which Clarkson later recorded for her 2013 holiday album, Wrapped in Red. Lovato's also appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. In 2020, the "Since U Been Gone" musician praised their penchant for speaking out about mental health. Kelly Clarkson and Demi Lovato Talk About Depression: It's a 'Daily Effort in Trying to Be Positive' Demi Lovato. Santiago Felipe/Getty Images "I love how open you are about mental health because I have similar issues, and I've suffered from depression," said Clarkson at the time. "I think a lot of people, especially in the creative world or just from childhood, you've been trained to just keep going and you can handle it." The Grammy winner added, "Especially as a woman, it's like, 'Don't let them see you sweat.' I just love that you're open about that because not everybody's as vulnerable being like that. And I think it's helpful for your fans." Appreciating her comments, Lovato replied, "You were like the first idol that I ever had. I wouldn't be the artist or even the person that I am with being so outspoken and vulnerable and fearless if I hadn't had you to look up to, so I thank you for that." The "Skyscraper" performer added, "I looked at you as my idol growing up. You are fearless and courageous and real as f---, you know? I love that about you. When I was younger I always thought to myself, 'If I ever make it, I want to be like her because she's real and she's genuine.'"