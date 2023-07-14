Demi Lovato Teases 'High Possibility' of a Collaboration with Kelly Clarkson: 'I Grew Up Idolizing Her'

"It's just like, finding the right song that the both of us can belt on would be dope," said Lovato in a new interview on SiriusXM's 'Andy Cohen Live'

Updated on July 14, 2023 04:50PM EDT
YouTube

Get ready, Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson fans.

In a new interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Lovato expressed their desire to collaborate with Clarkson and spoke about how they've been a fan of the American Idol alum since childhood.

"I've never worked with Kelly Clarkson," Lovato, 30, told Cohen, 55, during the radio show. "And I love her so much and I grew up idolizing her."

Emphasizing the depths of her fandom, the "Sorry Not Sorry" performer revealed that her first email address "was littlekelly@yahoo.com with some numbers."

Kelly Clarkson and Demi Lovato perform during Z100's Jingle Ball in 2011.
Kelly Clarkson and Demi Lovato perform during Z100's Jingle Ball in 2011.

Larry Busacca/WireImage

Lovato added that collaborating with Clarkson, 41, "would be a life goal."

"We just have to find the right song. We've definitely talked about it in the past, so it's like not in the works, but it's a high possibility," the former Disney Channel star said. "It's just like, finding the right song that the both of us can belt on would be dope."

While the pair hasn't gotten in the studio together, they teamed up at Z100's Jingle Ball in 2011 for a duet performance of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," which Clarkson later recorded for her 2013 holiday album, Wrapped in Red.

Lovato's also appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. In 2020, the "Since U Been Gone" musician praised their penchant for speaking out about mental health.

Demi Lovato.
Demi Lovato.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

"I love how open you are about mental health because I have similar issues, and I've suffered from depression," said Clarkson at the time. "I think a lot of people, especially in the creative world or just from childhood, you've been trained to just keep going and you can handle it."

The Grammy winner added, "Especially as a woman, it's like, 'Don't let them see you sweat.' I just love that you're open about that because not everybody's as vulnerable being like that. And I think it's helpful for your fans."

Appreciating her comments, Lovato replied, "You were like the first idol that I ever had. I wouldn't be the artist or even the person that I am with being so outspoken and vulnerable and fearless if I hadn't had you to look up to, so I thank you for that."

The "Skyscraper" performer added, "I looked at you as my idol growing up. You are fearless and courageous and real as f---, you know? I love that about you. When I was younger I always thought to myself, 'If I ever make it, I want to be like her because she's real and she's genuine.'"

