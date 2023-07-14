Demi Lovato's rock era isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

The "Skin of My Teeth" singer announced she will be releasing a new album of reworked rock version of their work with REVAMPED due Sept. 15

The 10-track LP will feature Lovato's career-defining pop songs "with a fresh perspective that reflects her current artistic vision," per a press release.

Demi Lovato's Album Cover for 'REVAMPED'. Angelo Kritikos

“With REVAMPED, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them," Lovato said in a statement.

They continued, "Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!”

REVAMPED features Lovato pivoting "her songs from pop to rock while maintaining her signature powerhouse vocals."



Along with the announcement, the longtime musician shared a reimagined take of her 2017 Tell Me You Love Me hit "Sorry Not Sorry" featuring legendary Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash.

“Slash is an iconic artist who I’ve been a fan of for years, it’s an absolute honor to have such a legend like him on the rock version of 'Sorry not Sorry'.” Lovato, 30, added.

YouTube

"Sorry Not Sorry" was Lovato’s fourth top 10 hit and highest charting single on the Billboard Hot 100, and has since been certified 5x platinum.

The fresh spin on “Sorry Not Sorry" follows the release of Lovato's reworked versions of “Heart Attack (Rock Version)” and “Cool for the Summer (Rock Version)."

Lovato released their eighth studio album HOLY FVCK last August, which saw the longtime pop singer delving into their pop-punk and rock roots.

At the time, Lovato called the album her "most fulfilling yet."

"Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself," they said in a statement.

"To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you," the Grammy-nominated singer added. "This record is for you."

Following the release Lovato embarked on a tour last fall featuring special guests DEAD SARA and Royal & The Serpent.

"I'm so excited to get back on the road after four years without touring, and even longer since I've toured in South America," Lovato said in a statement at the time.