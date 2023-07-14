Demi Lovato Says She's 'So Happy' with Boyfriend Jutes and Reveals Who Made the First Move

PEOPLE confirmed that Lovato and Jutes were dating in August

By
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila
Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 14, 2023 04:35PM EDT

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes are still going strong.

In a Friday interview on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, the "Cool for the Summer" singer opened up about their relationship with boyfriend Jutes.

"We're so happy," she said, as the host added that they look like "friends first and foremost."

"We became friends first," the "Confident" songstress, 30, continued. "We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well, after we told each other how we felt."

When asked who initiated the conversation first, the singer-songwriter said it was "a mutual thing."

"We were texting, and he said something, and I was like, I took it one way and he was like, 'OK, if you take it one way, then I know you like me. If you don't, then...' You know that kind of thing? And so, I took it that way and he was like, 'OK, got it.' Yeah, I'm super happy, and he's my best friend," Lovato said, adding that they are a fan of each other's music.

Demi Lovato and Jutes attend Operation Smile's 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge presented by Alphapals, Barefoot Dreams and the St. Regis Deer Valley on April 01, 2023
Jutes and Demi Lovato in April 2023.

Alex Goodlett/Getty

In March, Lovato shared a loving tribute for Jutes on his birthday.

The singer celebrated his birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. Alongside a series of loved-up photos and mirror selfies, Lovato raved about their love for Jutes, whom they said deserves "the world" in a lengthy caption.

"My sweet angel — it's officially your birthday!!!" she wrote of Jutes, whose full name Jordan Lutes. "I couldn't be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn't be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self."

"I've waited my whole life to find you and I can't wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you're a literal dream come true and I'm so grateful to call you mine," Lovato said.

Jutes shared the post to his own Instagram story, writing, "Got all I need for my birthday right here. I love you baby 🖤🥰."

The Canadian indie rocker — who co-wrote several tracks on Lovato's recent album HOLY FVCK, including "Substance," "Happy Ending" and "City of Angels" — and Lovato began dating last summer, with PEOPLE confirming their relationship in August.

"Demi feels happy and fulfilled right now," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time. "Life is good. [Jutes'] encouragement and respect have helped her immensely."

Related Articles
Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023
Hilary Duff Is Roasted by Husband Matthew Koma for Falling Asleep — and Contradicting Her Own Song
Aliana Lohan Interview
Aliana Lohan Says She's 'Never Felt' the 'Shadow' of Sister Lindsay's Fame: I'm 'Born to Do This' (Exclusive)
Similarities Between Lisa Marie and Elvis's Deaths
Lisa Marie Presley's Autopsy Reveals Tragic Similarities to Dad Elvis Presley's Death
Demi Lovato press art
Demi Lovato Shares 'Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)' Featuring Slash, Announces New Album 'Revamped'
Demi Lovato visits SiriusXM Studios
Demi Lovato Says She Still Has Vision, Hearing Impairment After 2018 Overdose: A 'Constant Reminder'
Joe Jonas attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones
Joe Jonas Reveals Embarrassing Moment He Pooped Himself on Stage: 'Such Is Life'
Selena Gomez Asks TikTok Why Sheâs Single and is Shocked by âRudeâ Responseâ: âYou Have Bad Tasteâ
Selena Gomez Asks TikTok Why She's Single and Is Shocked by 'Rude' Response': 'You Have Bad Taste'
Billie Eilish Apple Music
Billie Eilish Was 'Purely Inspired' to Write 'Barbie' Track 'What Was I Made For?' After Overcoming Self-Doubt
Faith Evans and Stevie J attend 2019 Finding Ashley Stewart Finale Event
Faith Evans and Stevie J. Finalize Divorce Nearly 2 Years After Filing
chris martin and backstreet boys
Backstreet Boys React to Coldplay's Live Cover of 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)': 'Truly an Honor'
Juanes at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL on April 14, 2021
Juanes' Concert at SummerStage Halted Due to 'Excessive Crowds': 'Safety' Always 'Comes First'
Aliana Lohan
Aliana Lohan Says She Wants Her 'Uplifting' New Music to Make People Dance Their 'Heart Out' (Exclusive)
FINNEAS and Billie Eilish attend the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium
Billie Eilish and Finneas Urge Fans to Stop Throwing Objects at Artists: 'Don't Do It'
Chanan Safir Colman and Jessie J pose in the Evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023 on July 12, 2023 in London, England.
Jessie J and Boyfriend Chanan Colman Enjoy Wimbledon Day Date 2 Months After Becoming Parents
Adam Lambert Says He's 'Flattered' by Lil Nas X Crediting Him with Opening Doors for Gay Performers
Adam Lambert Says He's 'Flattered' by Lil Nas X Crediting Him with Opening Doors for LGBTQ+ Pop Stars
Michael Bolton and Heather Kerzner at the 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala
Michael Bolton Says Relationship with Girlfriend Heather Kerzner 'Brightens' His Life (Exclusive)