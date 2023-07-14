Demi Lovato Says She's 'So Happy' with Boyfriend Jutes and Reveals Who Made the First Move

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jutes are still going strong.

In a Friday interview on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, the "Cool for the Summer" singer opened up about their relationship with boyfriend Jutes.

"We're so happy," she said, as the host added that they look like "friends first and foremost."

"We became friends first," the "Confident" songstress, 30, continued. "We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well, after we told each other how we felt."

When asked who initiated the conversation first, the singer-songwriter said it was "a mutual thing."

"We were texting, and he said something, and I was like, I took it one way and he was like, 'OK, if you take it one way, then I know you like me. If you don't, then...' You know that kind of thing? And so, I took it that way and he was like, 'OK, got it.' Yeah, I'm super happy, and he's my best friend," Lovato said, adding that they are a fan of each other's music.

Jutes and Demi Lovato in April 2023. Alex Goodlett/Getty

In March, Lovato shared a loving tribute for Jutes on his birthday.

The singer celebrated his birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. Alongside a series of loved-up photos and mirror selfies, Lovato raved about their love for Jutes, whom they said deserves "the world" in a lengthy caption.

"My sweet angel — it's officially your birthday!!!" she wrote of Jutes, whose full name Jordan Lutes. "I couldn't be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn't be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self."

"I've waited my whole life to find you and I can't wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you're a literal dream come true and I'm so grateful to call you mine," Lovato said.

Jutes shared the post to his own Instagram story, writing, "Got all I need for my birthday right here. I love you baby 🖤🥰."

The Canadian indie rocker — who co-wrote several tracks on Lovato's recent album HOLY FVCK, including "Substance," "Happy Ending" and "City of Angels" — and Lovato began dating last summer, with PEOPLE confirming their relationship in August.

"Demi feels happy and fulfilled right now," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time. "Life is good. [Jutes'] encouragement and respect have helped her immensely."