Demi Lovato Reveals How She Came Out to Parents: 'It Took Me Until I Was 25'

"It took me a while," the 'Skin of My Teeth' singer shared of the private discussion

By
Published on July 18, 2023 10:28AM EDT
Demi Lovato visits SiriusXM Studios
Photo:

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Demi Lovato is feeling liberated and wants to help young people also "feel valued" in their own sexuality.

During a July 11 interview on SiriusXM, the "Skin of My Teeth" singer shared the story of how she first came out to her parents.

"It took me until I was 25 to come out to my mom," Lovato, 30, said of the private discussion. "At the time I was bisexual and then I realized I was pansexual. It took me a while."

Lovato, who goes by she/her and they/them pronouns, also explained that they "came from a Christian background and grew up queer and didn't tell people until I felt comfortable with it."

Demi Lovato visits SiriusXM Studios

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Specifically recalling some telling lyrics from her 2015 song "Cool for the Summer," Lovato recited some of her "obvious" lyrics such as, "Got a taste for the cherry I just need to take a bite."

That was when she first had a coming-out conversation with her stepdad.

"I was like, 'Hey, I need to tell you something.' I was like, 'I like girls, too,' and he was like, 'Yeah, I know. You have "Cool for the Summer" out.'"

Her mom had a similar supportive reaction. "She just almost started crying and was like, 'I just want you to be happy.'"

Lovato added that her mom's reaction was "so valuable and so appreciated" because "there are so many parents that don't respond that way and it breaks my heart."

In turn, she often refers to her socials as a "safe space" for the LGBTQI+ community and wants young people to "feel valued" in their personal choices.

Also feeling more liberated with the direction of their music, Lovato announced last week they will be releasing a new album REVAMPED, out Sept. 15, which will feature reworked rock renditions from their original pop tracks.

The 10-track LP will feature Lovato's career-defining pop songs "with a fresh perspective that reflects her current artistic vision," per a press release.

“With REVAMPED, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them," Lovato said in a statement.

Demi Lovato attends the OBB Premiere Event for YouTube Originals Docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil" at The Beverly Hilton on March 22, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California.
Rich Fury/Getty

They continued, "Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!”

REVAMPED features Lovato pivoting "her songs from pop to rock while maintaining her signature powerhouse vocals."

